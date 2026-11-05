Techmediabreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) Completes GPS-Independent Positioning Flight Test, Expands European Market Reach

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SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0), a defense technology company, announced the successful flight testing of its latest Overwatch Positioning Network, demonstrating continuous GPS-independent positioning updates every second at a flight speed of 60 km/h. The technology also supports GPS-independent return-to-home capabilities for aircraft recovery when satellite positioning is unavailable. The milestone advances the company's planned integration with a major European drone manufacturer, following an Oct. 26, 2026, memorandum of understanding to evaluate Overwatch on two fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle platforms.

SPARC AI also announced a reseller agreement with a Polish group to pursue defense and commercial opportunities, particularly in the security market. The agreement establishes a local sales channel for customer introductions, demonstrations and potential deployments. The company now has relationships across six markets, including two Gulf nations, Ukraine, Poland, the United States and Australia, as it pursues additional partnerships, integrations and commercial sales.

To view the full press release, visit

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach enables GPS-denied capability at the scale and cost required for modern drone operations.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company's newsroom at

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