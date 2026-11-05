Tinygemsbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) Secures Long-Term Uranium Supply Agreements For 1.1 Million Pounds

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Uranium Energy (NYSE American: UEC) announced that its subsidiary, UEC US Uranium LLC, has entered into definitive long-term sales agreements with two U.S. nuclear utilities for a combined 1.1 million pounds of uranium concentrates (U3O8). The contracts provide for annual deliveries of 100,000 pounds under each agreement, with one running from 2027 through 2032 and the other from 2028 through 2032. All deliveries will be priced at prevailing spot market prices, maintaining the company's unhedged exposure to future uranium prices.

The agreements come as UEC continues discussions with additional U.S. and international utilities amid growing demand for domestic uranium. The company also highlighted potential government demand, including the National Nuclear Security Administration's projected requirement for 4 million pounds annually of U.S.-origin uranium and the U.S. Army's plans to deploy more than 20 microreactors. UEC said its operations in Texas and Wyoming position it to support both utility and national security requirements.

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About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is America's largest and fastest growing uranium company. The Company controls the largest uranium resource base and the most licensed production capacity in the United States, totaling approximately 12 million pounds per year across its Wyoming and South Texas platforms. In Canada, the Company controls one of the most extensive land and resource portfolios in the Athabasca Basin, anchored by the Roughrider Project in Saskatchewan. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp, UEC is pursuing domestic refining and conversion capabilities to further strengthen the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain. UEC maintains a 100% unhedged uranium strategy, providing full exposure to uranium market fundamentals. The Company is managed by professionals with decades of experience across uranium exploration, development, production, and fuel cycle infrastructure.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UEC are available in the company's newsroom at

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