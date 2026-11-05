Markets React To US Midterms Wins For Democrats

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The U.S. midterm elections yesterday delivered victory to Democrats as the GOP lost its majority in both chambers of the legislature. Markets have responded swiftly to these results, but it is still early days to tell what the long term effects of Congress in the control of Democrats with a Republican White House will be for markets.

It remains to be seen how the shares of AI hyperscalers like Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) will perform over the...

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