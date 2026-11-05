Biomednewsbreaks Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Prices $21 Million Public Offering To Support Buntanetap Clinical Development

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 19 million common shares, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2 million shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 21 million shares. The combined offering price is $1 per common share and accompanying warrant, or $0.9999 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrant. The accompanying warrants have an exercise price of $1 per share and expire five years after issuance. Annovis expects gross proceeds of approximately $21 million, excluding potential proceeds from warrant exercises and before deducting offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about Nov. 6, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole bookrunner. Annovis intends to use the net proceeds to support continued clinical development of its investigational oral therapy buntanetap for Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.

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About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients.

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at

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