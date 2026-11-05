Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Metalsource Mining Inc. and may include paid advertisements.

America's First Silver Mine - Rediscovered: Discovered in 1838 and opened in 1839, Silver Hill is being re-examined nearly 200 years later using modern exploration technologies to investigate opportunities beyond its historic underground workings. Exceptional High-Grade Gold and Silver: Modern drilling has returned standout gold- and silver-equivalent grades within a polymetallic system containing gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. Potential for a Much Larger System: Geological interpretation and geophysical surveys have identified multiple priority exploration targets across an approximately 2.4-kilometer prospective trend extending beyond the historic mine. Aggressive Exploration and Major Stepouts: With two drills operating, Metalsource is advancing exploration along strike and at depth while testing substantially greater distances from known mineralization. Strategic Investor Backing and Critical Minerals Exposure: Renowned resource investor Eric Sprott holds a publicly reported approximately 16.7%–16.8% ownership position, while silver, copper, lead and zinc are included on the U.S. critical minerals list. Strategic U.S. Location and Private-Land Advantage: The approximately 1,300-acre Silver Hill land position, including optioned additions, is situated on private land in North Carolina, with established road access, power and water.

Metalsource Mining (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing the historic Silver Hill precious and base metals project in Davidson County, North Carolina.

Combining nearly 200 years of mining history with modern exploration, the company is investigating the extent of a high-grade polymetallic system that has seen limited systematic exploration using contemporary technologies. Its strategy is focused on building geological understanding through drilling, geophysics and historical data integration while pursuing opportunities for...

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