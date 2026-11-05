American Fusion(TM) Inc. (AMFN) Builds Commercial Pipeline For Texatron(TM) With Data Center Proposals, Research Expansion

The company is preparing proposals for at least four additional Texas data center projects, seeking potential customers for its developing Texatron(TM) fusion energy platform. American Fusion(TM) is pursuing the acquisition of North Texas property for a permanent research and testing campus designed to support future Texatron(TM) development. Several investment banking firms have submitted financing and transaction proposals, with management negotiating terms while emphasizing its preference to avoid highly dilutive financing structures. The company is preparing to resume experimental testing at Texas Tech University while continuing engineering work on its pulsed-power architecture and other system components. During an appearance on New To The Street, Executive Chairman Brent Nelson outlined the Texatron(TM) platform, its proposed deuterium-helium-3 fuel cycle and its potential applications in electricity-intensive industries.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

American Fusion(TM) (OTCBQ: AMFN), a developer of next-generation fusion energy technologies, is expanding its commercial outreach to Texas data center developers, while preparing new research facilities and negotiating potential institutional financing, as the company moves to advance its proprietary Texatron(TM) fusion energy platform toward commercial applications.

In an October 22 announcement, the company outlined a series of developments spanning prospective customer relationships, research infrastructure, capital markets, and ongoing engineering work. Among the most immediate commercial priorities is the preparation of detailed proposals for at least four additional Texas data center projects. American Fusion(TM) expects to present...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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