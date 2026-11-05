QSE Seen Maintaining Positive Momentum As Index Breaks 10,000-Point Threshold

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed the current trading week above the 10,000-point threshold, reaching 10,065 points, with a gain of 914.67 points, or 10%, compared to last week's close. The gains were supported by positive performance across all sectors, led by the industrial sector, which advanced 13.15%.

Commenting on the market's performance, financial market analyst Yousef Bouhalika told the Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the QSE is expected to maintain its positive momentum in the coming period, supported by a renewed appetite for risk across Gulf markets, improving liquidity levels, the strength of Qatar's economic indicators, and sustained activity in the industrial and productive sectors.

Bouhalika said the QSE recorded a positive performance throughout the week, reflecting improved investor sentiment and a renewed wave of buying activity. He noted that the general index had also succeeded in narrowing its year-to-date losses.

He explained that the industrial and transportation sectors were the leading contributors to the market's upward movement, alongside improved performance across several other sectors, reinforcing the broad-based gains recorded by the general index.

He pointed out that the return of risk appetite to global and regional markets had helped improve investor sentiment. He added that the Qatari market was benefiting from growing optimism over the resilience of the national economy and continued activity across the country's industrial and productive sectors.

Looking ahead, Bouhalika forecast that the QSE general index would continue its upward trajectory next week, with the potential to surpass the 10,500-point mark and eventually target 11,000 points, provided liquidity inflows remain strong and buying momentum is sustained.

He stressed that the rapid recovery of the Qatari economy, coupled with continued production and export activity, would remain key factors supporting market performance, alongside improving investor confidence and expanding investment opportunities in Qatari equities.

Bouhalika emphasised that the sustainability of the stock market's positive performance in the coming period would depend on developments in the regional situation, as well as liquidity conditions and trading volumes. He added that the index's ability to consolidate its gains and continue breaking through key resistance levels would also be crucial.

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