Doha Investment Commits Further Support For Lesha Qatar Equity Fund

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lesha Bank has announced that Doha Investment has made a further investment in the Lesha Qatar Equity Fund.

Doha Investment, which is managing the Qatar Investment Authority's (QIA) portfolio of domestic assets, is the dedicated investment platform to accelerate Qatar's next phase of economic growth.

The commitment is additional to the QIA's initial investment in the Fund in early August this year. Two successive allocations within a short period reflect institutional confidence in the Fund's mandate and in Lesha Bank's investment philosophy.

The Lesha Qatar Equity Fund is a Shariah-compliant, actively managed equity fund that offers investors exposure to the long-term growth of Qatar's economy and capital markets. It seeks to potentially achieve long-term capital growth and income through investment in a diversified portfolio of Shariah-compliant Qatari equities.

The commitment supports Doha Investment's long-term objectives of deepening market liquidity, broadening institutional participation and advancing the continued development of Qatar's capital markets and asset management industry.

By channelling long-term capital through professional asset managers, the initiative deepens institutional participation in the QSE listed companies and supports the development of a broader, more diversified investor base in Qatar.

Mohammed Ismail al-Emadi, Group CEO of Lesha Bank, said: "We are delighted by Doha Investment's continued support for the Lesha Qatar Equity Fund, which reflects confidence in the Fund and in the discipline of our active investment approach. As a proud local Qatari investment institution, it is among our core goals to attract investment into the domestic equity market and contribute to its long-term strength. This additional allocation reinforces that commitment. We are proud to be among one of four asset managers appointed under the Active Asset Management Initiative and the only local asset manager among them.”

Lesha Bank Doha Investment QIA capital markets