Capability Over Credentials: AI & The Future Of Skilled Work

As AI changes the nature of work, distinctly human skills are becoming the real differentiator. For years, degrees and credentials have been the main signal that someone is ready for a job. But as AI begins to handle more technical tasks, from statistical analysis to troubleshooting, employers are placing greater value on the skills machines can't replicate: judgment, collaboration and the ability to read a situation. That shift is expanding career opportunities for more people while reshaping how companies hire, train and develop talent.

Joseph Fuller, Professor of Management Practice at Harvard Business School and a leader of its Future of Work project, joins Marlon Jones, Technician Experience Leader at the Trane Technologies Advanced Technology Training Center in North Carolina, to discuss how digital solutions and AI are transforming the future of skilled work. AI doesn't make expertise obsolete. It's raising the floor on what a capable person can do. As work evolves, human capability matters more, not less. The people best positioned to succeed are those who continue learning, apply sound judgment, communicate effectively and adapt to change.

Key moments

01:10: How AI is widening who gets hired 02:00: The social skills machines can't replicate 04:40: Why AI raises the floor on expertise 11:00: Work-based learning and avoiding mismatches 18:10: Why skilled trades were never about a degree 22:50: How AI is changing life in the field 24:10: Training the next generation with AI 28:40: The hopeful case for the future of work

Featured in this Episode:

Hosts:

Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader EMEA, Trane Technologies

Scott Tew, Vice President Sustainability and Managing Director, Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Guests:

Marlon Jones, Technician Experience Leader, Trane Technologies

Joseph Fuller, Professor of Management Practice, Harvard Business School

Episode Resources

Trane Technologies 2025 Sustainability Report Investing in Technician Talent Managing the Future of Work, Harvard Business School Talent Equation Podcast Healthy Spaces S4 E3: Tearing the Paper Ceiling

About Healthy Spaces

Healthy Spaces, a podcast by Trane Technologies, brings together engineers, innovators and industry leaders for bold conversations at the frontier of sustainable technology.

In Season 6, we zero in on the moment when innovation becomes infrastructure - when breakthroughs move beyond the lab and start transforming industries.

From pioneering AI research and next-generation data center cooling to climate-resilient cities and pathways to decarbonization, each episode explores the innovations at the cutting-edge of sustainable technology.

Designed for leaders, builders and anyone with a stake in the future of sustainable technology, the series offers a front-row seat to the ideas and innovations shaping what comes next.

The challenges are real. The solutions are being built now.

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