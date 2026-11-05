Beijing Green Forest Certification Approved To Certify Electronics Under Amazon-Recognized Recycled Content Standard
SCS-103 Annex A sets a minimum threshold for recycled content in electrical and electronic equipment. Certification confirms post-consumer and pre-consumer recycled content in products, using a physical segregation or mass balance chain of custody model. BGFC, an ISO 17065 accredited certification body with over 10 years' experience in sustainability auditing, received approval for SCS-103 Annex A in October 2026. Strategically located in China, BGFC will provide convenient access to certification near manufacturing sites.
“Electronics manufacturers want to prove their recycled content claims, and consumers need to be able to trust those claims,” said Victoria Norman, Executive Director of SCS Standards and Assurance Systems.“As an approved Certification Body for SCS-103A, BGFC can provide manufacturers with the valuable service of certifying claims to earn the Climate Pledge Friendly badge for products that meet program requirements.”
“We are proud to join the SCS-103 Annex A program,” said Shengfu Wu, General Manager of Beijing Green Forest Certification Co., Ltd.“We look forward to helping manufacturers certify their commitment to recycled materials and reach customers who want more circular products.”
Manufacturers interested in certification can find more information at . The standard and supporting documents are available at .
About SCS Standards and Assurance Systems
SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit .
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