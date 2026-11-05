EHS&S Updates To Know This November

MENAFN - 3BL) Balancing immediate EHS&S priorities with planning for what's next demands a clear view of your risks and resources. This month's roundup brings together the latest tools and insights to help you close out the year with confidence.

A new way to easily track PFAS regulations on a global scale Last-minute prep for the California SB253 deadline How AI can support (and hinder) EHS programs And more!

This Month at a Glance:

We are pleased to announce the launch of new subscription options for the Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard.

Now supported by the Inogen Alliance global network of local environmental consultants, the dashboard delivers jurisdiction-specific regulatory knowledge from professionals working in the regions they cover.

These expanded access options let you match your subscription to your business' unique needs, and receive defensible, continually updated regulatory information from experts across international markets. Learn More

The November 10, 2026, deadline for California's SB 253 climate disclosure requirements is almost here. Companies doing business in California with annual revenues exceeding $1 billion must prepare to report their Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions. See the full update here

California SB 253 Reporting Deadline ApproachingAI in EHS: How Far Can Artificial Intelligence Take You?

Explore how AI can support EHS teams while still prioritizing human expertise for regulatory accuracy, applicability, verification, and implementation.