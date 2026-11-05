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EHS&S Updates To Know This November


Date: 2026-11-05 02:05:06

(MENAFN- 3BL) Balancing immediate EHS&S priorities with planning for what's next demands a clear view of your risks and resources. This month's roundup brings together the latest tools and insights to help you close out the year with confidence.

This Month at a Glance:
    A new way to easily track PFAS regulations on a global scale Last-minute prep for the California SB253 deadline How AI can support (and hinder) EHS programs And more!
Now Available: Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard Subscriptions

We are pleased to announce the launch of new subscription options for the Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard.

Now supported by the Inogen Alliance global network of local environmental consultants, the dashboard delivers jurisdiction-specific regulatory knowledge from professionals working in the regions they cover.

These expanded access options let you match your subscription to your business' unique needs, and receive defensible, continually updated regulatory information from experts across international markets. Learn More

Regulatory Updates California SB 253 Reporting Deadline Approaching
    The November 10, 2026, deadline for California's SB 253 climate disclosure requirements is almost here. Companies doing business in California with annual revenues exceeding $1 billion must prepare to report their Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions. See the full update here
EHS&S Industry Insights AI in EHS: How Far Can Artificial Intelligence Take You?

Explore how AI can support EHS teams while still prioritizing human expertise for regulatory accuracy, applicability, verification, and implementation. Continue Reading

CSRD Readiness for EHS Professionals: How to Prepare

Learn about common EHS materials that organizations already collect today, how CSRD may change the way that information is defined, documented, and reported, and what teams can do now to get ahead of future disclosure requirements.. Watch On-Demand Here

In Case You Missed It Evaluating AI Training Software for EHS: Why the Human Touch Remains Indispensable Antea Group Ranks #16 in Environment Analyst's Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment Beyond the Deal: EHS Risk and Value Creation in M&A Workplace Violence Prevention: From Best Practice to Business Imperative Managing Psychosocial Risk: How ISO 45003 Fits into Your Management System

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