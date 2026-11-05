Fit Checks: How Aflac Is Turning Fashion Into A Powerful Reminder To Check For Cancer

MENAFN - 3BL) Every day, countless people stand in front of a mirror, making simple yet meaningful decisions about how they want to look. Whether it's jeans, a necktie or a skirt they reach for, the colors they pair, the accessories they wear or the shoes they choose, every element contributes to a look that reflects their personality, confidence and self-expression.

As part of the broader Check for Cancer movement, the next evolution, Fit Checks, offers a fresh perspective on a familiar trend. Instead of focusing solely on what people wear, it encourages individuals to view everyday style through a different lens, connecting self-expression with the importance of prioritizing health. The initiative transforms fashion into an opportunity to encourage people to prioritize recommended cancer screenings. It's fashion with a purpose.

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Fit Checks: When a fashion trend becomes fashion with a purpose

The term "fit check" has become a cultural phenomenon. Derived from "outfit check," the viral social media trend invites people to share what they're wearing, highlighting the details that come together to create a complete look.

At its core, a fit check is about drawing attention to what's visible.

For Aflac, however, the trend presented an opportunity to spotlight something that often you cannot see - checking your health.

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As a pioneer in cancer insurance, Aflac has spent seven decades helping individuals and families navigate emotional and financial challenges that can come with a cancer diagnosis. That history reinforces a reality that remains as important today as ever: early detection can help save lives.

Unfortunately, between work responsibilities, family commitments and other demands of everyday life, preventive care can easily fall lower on the priority list. In fact, roughly 3 in 5 Americans admit to avoiding important health checkups.1

Cancer screenings, however, can play an important role in early detection. The challenge isn't always awareness. Often, it's taking the next step, and that's where reminders can make a difference.

Some reminders come from a physician's office. Others come from loved ones. Fit Checks explores the possibility that reminders can also come from unexpected places - a checkered pattern, a social media trend or a moment spent standing in front of the mirror before heading out the door.

Turning the checkered pattern into a Check for Cancer

To bring the idea to life, Aflac partnered with renowned celebrity fashion stylist Rachel Zoe to transform a familiar pattern into an unexpected reminder to check in on yourself.

Together, they elevated the classic checkered pattern beyond a fashion statement, creating a conversation starter designed to make people pause, lean in and think differently about cancer screenings.

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The result was a first-of-its-kind jacket featuring a QR code embedded directly into the checkered pattern, transforming an everyday garment into an interactive cancer screening assessment tool.

"At first glance, someone might simply see a stylish jacket. But a closer look tells a different story," Aflac Incorporated Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Ines Rodriguez Gutzmer said. "Fit Checks is about meeting people where they are, and by leveraging a fashion trend, we're helping make conversations about cancer screenings more approachable, more visible and harder to ignore."

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Individuals can access a cancer screening assessment tool and learn more about recommended screenings that may be right for them by scanning the checkered pattern or visiting .

1 Aflac.“2026 Wellness Matters Survey overview.” Published August 2026.

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