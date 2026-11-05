Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Holds Phone Call With Indonesian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi held a phone call on Thursday with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia HE Arrmanatha Nasir.

At the beginning of the call, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated HE the Indonesian Foreign Minister on assuming his new position, wishing him success in his duties.

During the call, the two sides reviewed the bilateral cooperative relations and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, most notably the situation in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Afghanistan, along with a number of other issues of common interest.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve sustainable peace in the region.