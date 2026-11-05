Lusail International Circuit Showcases Sustainability Progress During Qatar Sustainability Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) is proud to take part in the 11th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW), taking place from 31 October to 7 November 2026. Led by Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the national campaign brings together sustainability efforts from across Qatar.

As part of this year's campaign, LIC is highlighting three initiatives that demonstrate its commitment to sustainability across its major sporting events, including the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2026 and the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2026. The initiatives focus on clean energy, electronic waste management and biodiversity:

Powering Motorsport with Clean Energy: Solar Integration at Lusail International Circuit Electronic Waste Collection Drives: Racing Towards a Circular Economy The Lusail International Circuit Green Perimeter: Cultivating a Living Biodiversity Bridge.

On clean energy, LIC has rooftop solar PV installed on site with a capacity of approximately 1.24 MWp (1,245 kWp), supplementing the venue's electricity supply and expected to generate approximately 120 MWh of energy during a three week period. This focus on clean energy, now a permanent feature of LIC's infrastructure, establishes the foundation for their long-term climate targets while driving a steady decrease in carbon emissions.

Building management system controls optimise cooling energy use across venue buildings, LED display walls at the venue use 40% less energy than traditional installations, and wayfinding signage towers and totems are powered by solar technology and rechargeable batteries. LIC is also adding electric scissor lifts and solar lighting towers to its event operations in 2026.

LIC is also keeping materials in use beyond a single event. Banners from the 2024 and 2025 events have been upcycled into drawstring bags, 700 of which will be distributed to volunteers during both race weekends.

Water bottles for fans will be made from 100% recycled PET, which saves up to 79% in emissions and 70% in energy use, supported by a dedicated bottle return activation with a 90% recovery target.

LIC is restricting avoidable single use plastics through policy and vendor requirements, offering a 100% recycled paper option for printing, and issuing digital tickets with QR code access. Selected wayfinding poles and structures are reused across events, with only the event specific graphics changing.

Across both weekends, multistream waste bins, recycling stations and an on-site segregation yard will support the separation and recovery of waste, while BioBins will treat organic waste separately. Suitable surplus food will be redirected through a surplus food donation programme.

In the Fan Zone, recycling stations and most of the fan seating is built from repurposed wood palettes using recycled materials, while a recycled art activation at the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2026 Fan Zone will invite fans to see circularity in action.

Additionally, on the International E-Waste Day LIC also completed an internal electronic waste collection drive, diverting unwanted electrical and electronic equipment from general waste and routing it for responsible treatment, with reuse considered where it is safe to do so.

Beyond the paddock and grandstands, LIC's green perimeter forms the basis of its nature work. LIC's landscape baseline records 88,000 m2 of landscaped area, approximately 2,490 trees and 22 recorded tree species, including some endangered species providing a foundation for future biodiversity planning. Existing natural swale areas are recognised for their role in site drainage and potential habitat, and biodiversity enhancement concepts are being developed within the circuit landscape.

These measures sit within a wider environmental management framework. LIC achieved FIA Three Star Environmental Accreditation in 2025, became a signatory to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action framework in April 2026, and received recognition in the 2026 Sustainable Circuits Index for improvement in circuit sustainability performance.

LIC is also taking part in the FIA Environmental Observer pilot, and has released its Paddock User Handbook in October 2026, which gives teams, contractors and other paddock users practical guidance on waste segregation, fluid handling, washing and spill response.

The MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2026 takes place tomorrow from 6 to 8 November, followed by the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2026 from 27 to 29 November. Tickets are available here.