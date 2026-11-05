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Coalition Forces Intercept, Destroy Drone In Saudi Eastern Province

Coalition Forces Intercept, Destroy Drone In Saudi Eastern Province


Date: 2026-11-05 02:04:39

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Thursday that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Official Spokesperson for the Coalition, Major General Turki Al Malki confirmed the interception in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Coalition forces announced that air defense systems also intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi militia toward the Medina region.

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The Peninsula

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