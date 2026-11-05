Coalition Forces Intercept, Destroy Drone In Saudi Eastern Province

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Thursday that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Official Spokesperson for the Coalition, Major General Turki Al Malki confirmed the interception in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Coalition forces announced that air defense systems also intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi militia toward the Medina region.