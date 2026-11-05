UAE To Ban Driving More Than Nine Hours A Day From January 2027

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The United Arab Emirates will prohibit motorists from driving for more than nine hours within a 24-hour period under new federal traffic regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the restriction is outlined in Article 7 of Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, which introduces the executive regulations of the country's Federal Traffic Law.

The regulations also prohibit motorists from driving while fatigued or exhausted to an extent that affects their ability to operate a vehicle safely, regardless of the number of hours spent driving.

The Federal Traffic Council will have the authority to amend the nine-hour limit.

The new regulations also introduce additional road safety measures, including requirements for child safety seats, professional driving permits and delivery services, alongside new rules governing vehicle registration and electric scooters.

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