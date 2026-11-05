Qatar Boat Show 2026 Opens With Dazzling Fireworks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Boat Show 2026 opened in spectacular fashion at Old Doha Port yesterday, showcasing an impressive collection of luxury yachts and marine innovations, alongside a vibrant programme of entertainment that culminated in a dazzling fireworks and pyro drone show over Doha's waterfront.

Held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the four-day event concludes on November 7.

It welcomed several dignitaries on its opening day, including Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim.

The dignitaries and distinguished guests began their tour at the VIP Exclusive Entrance Experience, specially designed to celebrate Qatar's rich maritime heritage through a collection of historical exhibits, artworks and contemporary installations reflecting the country's enduring relationship with the sea.

A major attraction was the exhibition titled A Maritime Legacy and a Gateway to the World, which traced the history and evolution of Old Doha Port, highlighting its significance in Qatar's maritime development.

The exhibition also featured the Sewn Baggara, a historic vessel presented by Qatar Creates from the National Collection of Qatar at Qatar Museums. Dating back to before 1899, the more than 125-year-old boat was traditionally used for pearl diving and transporting light goods between Gulf ports.

Closely resembling the Qatari sewn Baggara known as Umm Al-Hanaya, the vessel offered visitors a glimpse into the region's maritime traditions and the important role such boats played in facilitating trade and cultural exchanges across the Gulf.

Another highlight was the Oshar Art Exhibition, titled The Sea in Qatar's Artistic Memory, featuring works by renowned Qatari artist Yousef Ahmad.

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim with Chairman of the Qatar Boat Show Organising Committee Eng Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla at the event yesterday.

The exhibition explored the deep-rooted relationship between Qatar's people and the sea through artworks rendered in Qatar Sea, a distinctive shade of blue specially developed for Old Doha Port.

Drawing inspiration from memories of the sea and the historic pier that once served as a gathering place for local communities, the exhibition celebrated Qatar's maritime identity while connecting its cultural heritage with contemporary artistic expression.

One of the major highlights of the day was the Qatar debut of the ASMARATY G77 by Al Shaali Marine, marked by a special ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by CEO of Old Doha Port and Chairman of the Qatar Boat Show Organising Committee, Eng. Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla.

The event also featured presentations by leading international yacht manufacturers, highlighting the latest developments in luxury boating, advanced marine technology and the expanding Middle Eastern market.

Beyond the luxury vessels, the opening day offered visitors an exciting combination of entertainment, cultural activities and family-friendly attractions.

As darkness descended, the skies above Old Doha Port came alive with a spectacular fireworks and pyro drone show, creating a colourful display against the backdrop of Doha's illuminated skyline.

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The performance combined fireworks with coordinated drone formations, providing a memorable visual spectacle for visitors gathered along the waterfront.

Another highlight was the screening of the acclaimed animated film Song of the Sea, presented by the Doha Film Institute (DFI).

The outdoor screening added a cultural dimension to the opening celebrations, offering families and cinema enthusiasts an opportunity to enjoy the award-winning animated adventure in a distinctive waterfront setting.

The film, directed by Tomm Moore, draws inspiration from Irish folklore and follows the adventures of two siblings on a magical journey involving mythical creatures and the mysteries of the sea.

Live musical performances and activities for children, including fishing-related attractions, further contributed to the festive atmosphere.

The exhibition features six dedicated zones showcasing luxury superyachts, speedboats, marine equipment, fishing accessories and lifestyle products.