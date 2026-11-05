Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds QR572 Million In One Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's real estate trading volume reached QR 516,013,646 during the week from October 25 to 29, according to the weekly bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice.

The total value of sales contracts for residential units listed in the real estate bulletin during the same period reached QR 56,525,401, bringing the total volume of real estate trading for the week to QR 572.539 million.

The properties traded included vacant plots, houses, residential buildings, a hotel building, a residential compound, and residential units.

Sales were recorded in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Wakra, Al Daayen, Umm Slal, Al Khor and Al Thakhira, as well as Al Shamal. Transactions also took place in Lusail 69, Al Kharaij, Al Dafna 60, The Pearl Island, and Al Gharrafa.

Real estate trading volume in registered sale contracts exceeded QR 600 million during the previous reporting period, from October 18 to October 22.