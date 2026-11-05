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Minister Of Interior Meets Former FBI Director Christopher Wray

Minister Of Interior Meets Former FBI Director Christopher Wray


Date: 2026-11-05 02:04:38

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), received Christopher Wray, former Director of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

During the meeting, a number of topics of common interest were discussed, and ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in security and police fields were explored.

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The Peninsula

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