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Deputy Prime Minister Meets Turkish Defense Minister

Deputy Prime Minister Meets Turkish Defense Minister


Date: 2026-11-05 02:04:37

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met on Thursday with Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye HE Yasar Guler, during his official visit to Turkiye.


The meeting discussed topics of mutual interest to both sides as well as ways to strengthen and develop them.

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The Peninsula

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