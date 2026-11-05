Minister Of Interior Attends Closing Of 'Watan 2026' Exercise

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani attended Thursday the closing of the 6th edition of the Watan exercise (Watan 2026). A Lineup of Their Excellencies ministers, senior officials, and commanders from the state's military, security, and civilian sectors, attended the event along with officials and representatives from the French side.

The exercise comprised preliminary tabletop phases, followed by field exercises that simulated realistic scenarios for addressing security challenges and emergencies. These activities were designed to test operational readiness, enhance the integration of roles, and improve the efficiency of the national response system.