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Minister Of Municipality Meets Ambassador Of Benin To Qatar

Minister Of Municipality Meets Ambassador Of Benin To Qatar


Date: 2026-11-05 02:04:36

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met Thursday with Ambassador of the Republic of Benin to the State of Qatar, HE Nouhom Youssoufou Abdulrahmani.

The meeting addressed Qatar-Benin cooperation in spheres of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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