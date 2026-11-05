Minister Of Municipality Meets Ambassador Of Benin To Qatar
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met Thursday with Ambassador of the Republic of Benin to the State of Qatar, HE Nouhom Youssoufou Abdulrahmani.
The meeting addressed Qatar-Benin cooperation in spheres of mutual interest.
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