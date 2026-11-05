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Deputy Prime Minister Meets President Of Turkish Defense Industries

Deputy Prime Minister Meets President Of Turkish Defense Industries


Date: 2026-11-05 02:04:36

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met on Thursday with President of the Turkish Defense Industries Professor Haluk Gorgun, during his official visit to the Republic of Turkiye. The meeting addressed topics of mutual interest to both sides as well as ways to strengthen and develop them.

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The Peninsula

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