Joint Statement Announcing Intention To Establish Annual Qatargreece Strategic Dialogue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the Hellenic Republic held their First Policy Dialogue on November 4, 2026. The meeting was co-chaired by HE Dr. Khalid bin Fahad Al-Khater, Director of the Policy Planning Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; HE Fahad bin Mohammed Kafoud, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; and HE Ioannis Foivos Georgakakis, Director of the A6 Directorate for Arab Countries and the Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic.

During the meeting, the State of Qatar and the Hellenic Republic announced their intention to establish an Annual Strategic Dialogue as a framework for deepening bilateral cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. Building on the positive momentum of the visit of HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, to Athens in April 2026, the Strategic Dialogue reflects the strength of the relations between the two friendly countries and their shared aspiration to develop a forward-looking partnership that delivers mutually beneficial opportunities for their peoples.

Qatar and Greece are partners in promoting peace, security and stability through diplomacy and dialogue, and underscore their shared interest in strengthening their roles as reliable partners contributing to regional and international stability. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as to safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security, particularly along vital international shipping routes two sides expressed their determination to translate their shared priorities into practical cooperation and concrete outcomes, including through enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, defense and security, technology and innovation, public health, culture, sports and education.

The Annual Strategic Dialogue would mark a new chapter in bilateral relations, providing a platform for constructive engagement, mutually beneficial cooperation and the continued development of the partnership between the two countries.