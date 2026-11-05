Prime Minister Reaffirms Support For Diplomacy In Call With Iran FM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has discussed bilateral relations and regional developments in phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi.

The two officials focused on cooperation between Qatar and Iran and explored ways to further strengthen ties, while exchanging views on diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to reduce tensions and restore security and stability in the region.

HE Sheikh Mohammed stressed the State of Qatar's support for all initiatives seeking to secure the freedom of maritime navigation and streamline a comprehensive agreement that helps deliver lasting peace in the region.

Qatar has consistently called for dialogue and diplomatic solutions to regional disputes, emphasizing the importance of coordinated international efforts to prevent further escalation.