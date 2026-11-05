Qatar Condemns Houthis' Attempt To Target Saudi Arabia's Madinah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned an attempt by Yemen's Houthi group to target Madinah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a ballistic missile, calling it a blatant provocation of Muslims, a reckless disregard for civilian lives, a violation of Saudi sovereignty and a breach of international law.

In a statement Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for all legitimate measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and interests.

It stressed that Saudi Arabia's security is integral to Qatar's security and the collective security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.