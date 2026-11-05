Oaksmith® Introduces Oaksmith Red, An International Blend Crafted By The World's No.1 Producer Of Japanese Spirits

MENAFN - NewsVoir) Oaksmith® today announced the launch of Oaksmith Red, a distinctive international blended offering crafted through Japanese craftsmanship. Oaksmith Red is crafted for discerning adult consumers in India who choose with instinct and express their individuality.

Built on the belief that life's most meaningful choices are often guided by instinct, the Oaksmith brand celebrates individuality and self-expression. Through its philosophy of "Choose with Instinct," the brand celebrates those who trust their judgement, embrace their evolving tastes and stay true to themselves. Raise Your Red brings this philosophy to life, celebrating individual choices and personal style.



Launching in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, Oaksmith Red strengthens the Oaksmith portfolio with an expression that celebrates global spirits traditions shaped by Japanese craftsmanship.



An International Blend with Japanese Craftsmanship

Created by Suntory Global Spirits, a group company of Suntory, the World's No.1 producer of Japanese spirits, Oaksmith Red reflects the meticulous blending expertise that defines Japanese craftsmanship.



The result is a distinctive spirit that balances character and flavour with the precision and artistry synonymous with Japanese blending traditions.



"Today's consumers are increasingly guided by personal conviction rather than convention, whether in life or in the choices they make. Oaksmith Red is designed for those who embrace that mindset, offering a brand experience rooted in, individuality and self-expression. We believe the most meaningful choices are often the ones made instinctively, and Oaksmith Red is a tribute to that spirit of individuality," said Rashi Singh, Director Marketing - Indian & American Spirits, Suntory Global Spirits India.



A Distinctive Tasting Experience

Oaksmith Red presents a deep amber appearance with golden highlights. The aroma opens with notes of vanilla, honeyed caramel and toasted oak, complemented by subtle hints of orchard fruit. On the palate, bourbon-led notes of vanilla and toffee are balanced by soft malt character and gentle spice, leading to a smooth, lingering finish with warm oak sweetness.



Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks or with water, Oaksmith Red delivers a versatile and rewarding spirits' experience.



Nobukazu Aoki, Head of Marketing & Innovation, Suntory Global Spirits India, said, "As an international blend from the World's No.1 producer of Japanese spirits, Oaksmith Red reflects the blending expertise and craftsmanship that have long defined Suntory. By bringing together global spirits traditions with a contemporary outlook, we have created an offering for adult consumers who value authenticity and choose their own path. Raise Your Red brings this philosophy to life, celebrating individuality and the freedom to choose with instinct."



With Oaksmith Red, the brand will build on its Choose with Instinct philosophy, offering consumers an international blend that combines global spirits traditions with Japanese craftsmanship and a distinctive spirits experience for evolving tastes.



Oaksmith Red will be available in Maharashtra and Rajasthan from November 2026.



This communication is intended only for adults of legal drinking age. Please drink responsibly.