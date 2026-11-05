Bluerose Technologies Earns CEO Of The Year Award By The SOUTH INDIA BUSINESS LEADER-GOLDEN STAR-NATIONAL AWARDS 2026

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) BlueRose Technologies today announced that Vineet Jain, Founder and CEO, has been honoured as“CEO of the Year at THE SOUTH INDIA BUSINESS LEADER/GOLDEN STAR/NATIONAL AWARDS, 2026”. The recognition acknowledges his contribution to sustained business performance and value creation, strategic leadership and execution, and innovation driven by people and culture, alongside a broader impact.



Vineet Jain, CEO, BlueRose Technologies



Simultaneously, the company unveiled the official integration of the recently launched LIFETREE, a private platform where a family comes together to build a family tree to preserve family records, into its core user workflow and expanding capabilities. Family being the core of LIFETREE has been an important factor in this age of multiple distractions that move away from traditional memory-securing methods. Vineet Jain, along with his partner and COO, Tulasidasappa, thought of infusing the tech-savvy mindset with the traditional principles that run in each family, whether it be joint or nuclear.



Over its 16+ years of sustained technological expertise, BlueRose Technologies has delivered technical innovations and projects focused on strengthening security and making work easier. Jain's approach to AI and security has shaped several products under his guidance. One of the core products that lead with the security-at-heart approach is LifeTree, a family-only heritage preservation and social media platform that is not only built for the longevity of one's precious family memories, but also safe as a bulletproof vest.



"Being named Best CEO is a tremendous honour, but the real credit belongs to our team and our users," said Vineet Jain, CEO, BlueRose Technologies. "Integrating LIFETREE right alongside this milestone reflects our relentless push to deliver more value and simplicity to the people who rely on us every day." BlueRose Technologies is among the companies recognised for its workplace culture by an organisation known globally for promoting and evaluating workplace excellence.



Ever since the launch of the initiative, the platform has achieved immense love and respect from families all around the world, with thousands of downloads and daily users increasing every single day. Tracing one's family tree, old documents, and heritage details have become a part of their fast lives with the same amount of ease, at the blink of an eye. After the official launch that occurred on the 7th of July, the initiative covered the pages of the famous media spaces, bringing in the story of the world's first digital heirloom that started with a personal gap. With the fast life and overachieving attitude toward life, the founders took a pause and pondered upon the names of their great ancestors and realized how little does the next generation knows about their father's great grandfather who was the reason the family moved to another city to follow their dreams. The realization took enough space to think about how much the other families would share a similar truth. Therefore, the creation of LifeTree started as a personal project and evolved into a broader public mission to save one's heritage and memories before it's too late.



About BlueRose Technologies

BlueRose Technologies is a global technology partner for enterprises and governments. We build AI-native applications and agentic systems, deliver and modernize mission-critical enterprise platforms, engineer security end-to-end, and provide purpose-built AI infrastructure and storage-backed by our own AI products. Active across 25+ countries.



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