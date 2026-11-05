Antara Strengthens Post-Operative And High-Dependency Care With Appointment Of PMR Specialist Dr Rachit Gulati At Gurugram Care Home

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Antara Senior Care, the senior-care business of Max India Limited, today announced the joining of Dr Rachit Gulati, a specialist in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Pain Management and Rheumatology, has joined its Care Home in Delhi NCR. His appointment strengthens Antara's post-operative, transition and high-dependency care for adults aged 18 and above, including seniors, who are recovering from surgery, serious illness or prolonged hospitalisation.

Antara post-operative care

Dr Gulati holds an MBBS and an MD in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, along with a Fellowship in Pain Medicine and a Certificate in Rheumatology (EULAR). He brings over a decade of experience in clinical practice, healthcare leadership and developing comprehensive rehabilitation services. His clinical expertise spans spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, Parkinsonism and stroke rehabilitation, musculoskeletal and rheumatological disorders, chronic pain management and interventional physiatry. Antara already has PMRs leading the rehabilitation and recovery of resident in Care homes in Bengaluru and Chennai, and now with Dr. Rachit joining in NCR, the PMR leadership across the country is complete. In July 2026, its Bengaluru center introduced ExoAtlet II, a robotic-assisted exoskeleton.

Most recently, he headed the Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at ISIC Multispecialty Hospital (Indian Spinal Injuries Centre), New Delhi. His previous leadership roles include Chief Medical Officer at Praan Health and Medical Director at Recoup Health, Bengaluru, and SAAOL Ortho Care, Delhi. He has also held academic and clinical positions at AIIMS Bhopal, Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and West Bengal Health Services. He has authored about twenty research papers of national and international repute and presented talks and posters at numerous rehabilitation conferences.

Dr Rachit Gulati said,“Rehabilitation is as much a part of treatment as the surgery or medical care that comes before it. Whether a patient is recovering from a joint replacement, a spinal cord injury, a stroke or a long stay in intensive care, how well they recover depends on how early and how precisely rehabilitation begins. No two patients recover the same way, so each plan must be built around the individual: their diagnosis, other medical conditions, pain and what they need to be able to do again. That plan works best when doctors, nurses, therapists and dietitians work on it together and adjust it as the patient progresses. At Antara, my focus will be on bringing this specialist-led, multidisciplinary approach to every patient, whether they are 25 or 85, so that they recover faster, more safely and more completely.

Commenting on the appointment, Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services Ltd., said,“Ageing well is no longer seen as a matter of adding years but leading a healthy life. At Antara, we are focused on building a care ecosystem that can respond to the evolving needs of seniors at different stages of recovery and ageing, with physician-led, evidence-based rehabilitation delivered by a multidisciplinary team. Recovery Care in India has long sat in the gap between the hospital and the home, with no one fully owning it. At Antara Care homes, we have made a deliberate choice to win that space and build it in clinical depth, not just capacity. In the last few months, we have focused on enhancing the clinical acumen across all our care homes with each city now being led by a PMR, more advanced physiotherapy interventions and a deep focus on building infrastructure across the country to ensure the best standards of recovery and rehabilitation. Dr Gulati's appointment is an important step in deepening this capability and helping seniors regain functional independence and improve their quality of life.”

Antara's Care Homes offer specialised short-term post-operative and transition care, along with long-term high-dependency care, for adults aged 18 and above, including seniors, recovering from surgeries, illnesses or prolonged hospitalisation. Care is doctor-led and backed by nursing and clinical depth, with individualised rehabilitation plans that bring together physiotherapy, spinal cord rehabilitation, speech and swallow therapy, nutrition and dietetics, fall prevention, and catheter and feeding tube care, tailored to each patient's clinical needs and recovery goals. With a focus on restoring mobility, improving functional abilities and reducing the risk of complications, Antara aims to support patients through a structured recovery journey and help them return to their everyday routines with greater confidence and independence. The appointment of Dr Gulati further strengthens this clinical approach, bringing specialised expertise in rehabilitation and pain management to support better recovery outcomes. Antara also offers insurance claims support to patients and their families, subject to policy and insurer approval.

About Antara Senior Care

Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of Max India Limited, part of the USD6.3-billion Max Group. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of business – Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara's first senior residential community in Dehradun, comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. Its second senior living community in Noida's Sector-150 has started welcoming families into the 340 apartments built in Phase 1. Expanding its footprint in Gurugram, Antara will manage senior living residences, dedicated spaces for senior living, and primary healthcare services at Estate 360 and Estate 361, developed by group company Max Estates. Antara's Assisted Care Services include Care Homes and Services, AGEasy, and Antara Integrated Wellness Clinic. This line of business caters to seniors, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. With eight facilities and 485 beds across Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Chennai, Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for recuperation of seniors. Its care at home services, offered in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provide well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. AGEasy, the direct-to-consumer business arm focusing on senior-specific products and solutions for active ageing, has touched over 9 lakh lives since inception in 2023. Antara Integrated Wellness Clinic combines modern medicine with evidence-based traditional therapies through a multidisciplinary team of doctors to deliver personalised care plans.