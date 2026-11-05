Further Sanctions On The Cuban Regime's Foreign Military Support And Illicit Revenue Networks - Fact Sheet

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the Department of State is designating eight entities and two individuals, and identifying five vessels as blocked property, to further the Trump Administration's comprehensive push to end the Cuban regime's malign activities, both in Cuba and across our hemisphere. This action includes targets associated with the Cuban regime's oil shipping networks, Cuban elites, state-owned import and technical-support entities, and China-based suppliers of the regime's military forces.

All Department of State targets sanctioned today have been designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14404, which authorizes sanctions on foreign persons determined to meet specified criteria related to repression in Cuba and other threats to U.S. national security and foreign policy.

Additionally, today the Director of the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a determination pursuant to E.O. 14404 that authorizes sanctions against any foreign person operating or having operated in the manufacturing, technology, electronics, and marine sectors of the Cuban economy. The identification of these new sectors targets the regime and those who enable it, not the Cuban people. The United States continues to authorize humanitarian trade, including food, medicine, and medical devices, and supports the free flow of information to the Cuban people.

Cuban Regime's Illicit Revenue Networks

Cuba's ruling elite hoards the island's energy and shipping resources for its own enrichment, leaving the Cuban people to contend with blackouts, fuel shortages, and a stagnant economy. To keep this system running, the regime relies on a web of offshore intermediaries. Today, the Department of State is designating part of an extensive shipping network moving crude oil and petroleum products for the Cuban regime.

GUILLERMO FAUSTINO RODRIGUEZ LOPEZ CALLEJA (GUILLERMO) is part of an extensive network of maritime shipping companies moving petroleum products to and from Cuba. GUILLERMO is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2(a)(i)(A) of E.O. 14404 for operating in or having operated in the energy sector of the Cuban economy.

CAROIL TRANSPORT MARINE LTD (CAROIL), a Cyprus-based company that manages Cuban-flagged crude oil tankers that have transported energy products in Cuba. Treasury previously designated CAROIL on September 24, 2019, pursuant to E.O. 13850. CAROIL is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2(a)(i)(A) of E.O. 14404 for operating in or having operated in the energy sector of the Cuban economy. The following vessels are being identified as property in which CAROIL has an interest:

ESPERANZA (IMO: 9289166): CAROIL is the commercial manager. Treasury previously identified ESPERANZA as blocked property of CAROIL on December 3, 2019.

GLORIA C (IMO: 9540273): CAROIL is the commercial manager. TENTACOOL COMMERCIAL INC, is the registered owner.

MARIA CRISTINA (IMO: 9502453): CAROIL is the commercial manager and registered owner. Treasury previously identified MARIA CRISTINA as blocked property of CAROIL on September 24, 2019.

TENTACOOL COMMERCIAL INC (TENTACOOL), a Panama-based company and the registered owner of the GLORIA C. TENTACOOL is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2(a)(i)(A) of E.O. 14404 for operating in or having operated in the energy sector of the Cuban economy.

INTERNACIONAL MARITIMA SA, a Cuba-based company and the registered owner of the ESPERANZA. INTERNACIONAL MARITIMA SA is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2(a)(i)(A) of E.O. 14404 for operating in or having operated in the energy sector of the Cuban economy.

PETROLEOS MARITIMOS DEL CARIBE S.A. (PETROMARCA), a Cuba-based company and the ship manager and operator of two Cuban-flagged petroleum product tankers. PETROMARCA is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2(a)(i)(A) of E.O. 14404 for operating in or having operated in the energy sector of the Cuban economy. The following vessels are being identified as property in which PETROMARCA has an interest:

EMILIA (IMO: 9242209): PETROMARCA is the commercial manager and registered owner.

LOURDES (IMO: 9259692): PETROMARCA is the commercial manager.

Cuban Elites

Regime insiders and their family members continue to profit from the Cuban regime's control of the island's economy, including through opaque networks tied to Grupo De Administracion Empresarial S.A. (GAESA), the Cuban military's business conglomerate. Today, the Department of State is designating the daughter of the previously designated GAESA President.

ANY RODRIGUEZ LASTRES (LASTRES), the daughter of the sanctioned GAESA President Ania Guillermina Lastres Morera. LASTRES is being designated pursuant to Sec. 2(a)(i)(I) of E.O. 14404 for being an adult family member of ANIA GUILLERMINA LASTRES MORERA, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order. LASTRES also previously served as the Commercial Director of U.S.-designated Terminal De Contenedores De Mariel S.A.

State-Owned Entities of the Cuban Regime

The Cuban regime relies on a web of state-owned enterprises that control the island's technology resources and direct revenue to the state rather than to the Cuban people. Today, the Department of State is designating the following two Cuban state-owned entities pursuant to Sec. 2(a)(i)(B) of E.O. 14404 for being owned, controlled, or directed by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Government of Cuba.

EMPRESA IMPORTADORA Y EXPORTADORA DE PRODUCTOS DE LA ELECTRONICA Y LAS COMUNICACIONES (CUBAELECTRONICA), a Cuban state-owned importer of supplies and equipment for Cuba's electronics industry.

EMPRESA COMERCIALIZADORA DE SERVICIOS TECNICOS Y TECNOLOGICOS (TECNOSIME), a Cuban state-owned entity that conducts commercial, labor, and promotional activities that generate revenue for the Cuban state.

Chinese Companies' Support to the Cuban Military

As the Department's July 20 report Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism noted, the Cuban regime's continuing partnerships with China and Russia have supplied Cuba with military hardware, surveillance technologies, and other security capabilities. Today, the Department of State is taking aim at Cuba's foreign backers by designating two China-based corporations that have supplied the Cuban regime with components and equipment to sustain the Cuban military. The transfer of this equipment involved the Cuban company Sociedad Mercantil Duna S.A., which was designated by the Department of State on August 6, 2026, and has been involved in the import of military-related equipment from China and Russia to Cuba.

The following entities are being designated pursuant to Sec. 2(a)(i)(D) of E.O. 14404 for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, the Government of Cuba.

CHINA NATIONAL ELECTRONIC IMPORT AND EXPORT COMPANY (CEIEC), a China-based state-owned enterprise that exports defense electronics, security systems, and construction engineering services. Additionally, CEIEC contracted with the Cuban arms procurement entity Sociedad Mercantil Duna S.A. to export components intended for military equipment used by the Cuban Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR) in 2026. CEIEC was previously designated by the Department of the Treasury pursuant to E.O. 13692 on November 30, 2020, in relation to its support for the Maduro regime's efforts to restrict internet service and conduct digital surveillance and cyber operations against political opponents.

BEIJING H&C TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD, a China-based subsidiary of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) International Co., Ltd. (CETCI) that sells surveillance and security equipment. Additionally, BEIJING H&C TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD worked with the Cuban arms procurement entity Sociedad Mercantil Duna S.A. to export military equipment to Cuba in 2026.

Sanctions Implications

As a result of today's sanctions actions, and in accordance with E.O. 14404 of May 1, 2026,“Imposing Sanctions on Those Responsible for Repression in Cuba and for Threats to U.S. National Security and Foreign Policy,” all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. Additionally, all entities that are owned individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked.

All transactions and dealings by U.S. persons or persons within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person. Foreign persons that engage in transactions with persons designated pursuant to E.O. 14404-or that operate or have operated in the electronics, energy, defense and related materiel, manufacturing, marine, metals and mining, financial services, security, or technology sector of the Cuban economy, as identified in and determined pursuant to E.O. 14404-are themselves at risk of sanctions. Non-U.S. persons, including foreign financial institutions, should proceed with caution in any dealings with a party sanctioned under this authority. Actions to return assets to a sanctioned party or transfer them to another jurisdiction for potential use by the target expose non-U.S. persons to significant sanctions risk. All property and interests in property of persons that are blocked pursuant to the Cuban Assets Control Regulations (CACR) continue to be blocked. The CACR prohibits persons subject to U.S. jurisdiction from dealing in property in which Cuba or a Cuban national has an interest, unless authorized or exempt.

The power and integrity of U.S. government sanctions derive not only from the U.S. government's ability to designate and add persons to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List, but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List consistent with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior.

Petitions for removal from the SDN List may be routed through OFAC's Reconsiderations Portal. Petitioners may also refer to the Department of State's Delisting Guidance page.