Secretary Rubio's Call With Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Secretary Rubio and Prime Minister Anwar discussed ways to expand economic cooperation under the upgraded U.S.-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through secure, cutting-edge American technology.
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