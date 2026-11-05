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Secretary Rubio's Call With Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar

Secretary Rubio's Call With Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar


Date: 2026-11-05 02:03:26

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Secretary Rubio and Prime Minister Anwar discussed ways to expand economic cooperation under the upgraded U.S.-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through secure, cutting-edge American technology.

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U.S. Department of State

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