Dismantling The Prince Group Transnational Criminal Organization

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is sanctioning four individuals and 41 entities linked to the Cambodia-based Prince Group Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO), building on the October 2025 and June 2026 designations targeting the organization's leadership, affiliated companies, and financial facilitators. These sanctions are being implemented by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Prince Group TCO members target victims in the United States and around the world through sophisticated cyber-enabled fraud schemes, many of which are carried out from large-scale scam compounds in Southeast Asia. Today's designations target several individuals and affiliated companies who continue to provide material support to the Prince Group TCO.

Additionally, the United States is sanctioning Chui Kok Wa, a Malaysian individual who defrauded U.S. victims by managing a network of scammers located in Madagascar. This network perpetrated scams targeting Americans, including schemes to defraud them of digital assets. On October 27, 2026, charges were unsealed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia charging Chui with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

No criminal network is beyond reach. The Trump Administration will continue to expose, sanction, and dismantle the criminal networks that prey on Americans through cybercrime, fraud, and extortion.

Today's actions were taken in furtherance of Executive Order (E.O.) 14390“Combating Cybercrime, Fraud, and Predatory Schemes Against American Citizens” and pursuant to E.O. 13581“Blocking Property of Transnational Criminal Organizations,” as amended by E.O. 13863, and E.O. 13694“Blocking the Property of Certain Persons Engaging in Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities,” as further amended.

For more information about today's actions, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.