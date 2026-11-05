Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., And Nano Banc

Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., And Nano Banc


Date: 2026-11-05 02:03:20

(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Irvine California, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., Irvine, California, and Nano Banc, Irvine California
Written Agreement dated February 24, 2021 (PDF)
Terminated October 21, 2026

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

MENAFN05112026007934016983ID1111922280


The Federal Reserve

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search