Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., And Nano Banc

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Irvine California, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., Irvine, California, and Nano Banc, Irvine California

Written Agreement dated February 24, 2021 (PDF)

Terminated October 21, 2026

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

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