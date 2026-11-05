Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., And Nano Banc
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Irvine California, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., Irvine, California, and Nano Banc, Irvine California
Written Agreement dated February 24, 2021 (PDF)
Terminated October 21, 2026
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
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