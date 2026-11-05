Sri Lanka's First Agro-Tourism Villa Project: Bhoomi Realty Breaks Ground On 'Rozella: The Ceylon Estate'

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) In a landmark milestone for Sri Lanka's luxury real estate and eco-tourism sectors, Bhoomi Realty Holdings, a member of Prime Group, officially laid the foundation stone for its visionary development, 'Rozella: The Ceylon Estate', on October 22, 2026.

As Sri Lanka's first dedicated agro-tourism villa project, this prestigious venture introduces an unprecedented lifestyle and investment concept. Nestled in the world-famous Hatton-Rozella region, perched amidst emerald, mist-covered mountains along the pristine banks of the iconic Mahaweli River, the project seamlessly fuses world-class architectural design with the timeless allure of the nation's 150-year Ceylon Tea heritage.

Spanning 22 hectares of breathtaking highland landscape in Hatton-Rozella, this exclusive sanctuary is limited to just 39 eco-modern luxury villas. Designed specifically for discerning buyers, high-net-worth investors, and nature enthusiasts, each residence offers complete privacy, prestige, and an authentic highland living experience set against sweeping, uninterrupted vistas of lush tea valleys.

At the heart of each estate lies an exquisitely crafted, two-bedroom eco-modern villa. Masterfully designed to seamlessly integrate with nature, every home features floor-to-ceiling glass paneling to maximize natural sunlight and capture spellbinding panoramic views of the surrounding wilderness. Every villa is uniquely anchored by its own 1-acre private working tea plantation alongside a dedicated organic garden plot.

Beyond an ultra-luxury sanctuary, the project stands out as a highly lucrative financial asset, offering owners a robust secondary income stream. Property owners can enjoy steady returns through professionally managed agro-tourism villa rentals, complemented by passive income generated from active, high-grade Ceylon tea harvests. This unique dual-income model guarantees exceptional capital appreciation alongside long-term, sustainable yields.

Blended harmoniously into the surrounding topography of Hatton-Rozella, Rozella: The Ceylon Estate combines sustainable luxury with state-of-the-art infrastructure, ensuring absolute structural integrity and ultimate peace of mind for homeowners.

Complementing the gated residences is a thoughtfully curated range of lifestyle amenities, including an exclusive clubhouse for leisure and community gatherings, peaceful walking trails, serene tea groves, and dedicated drivers' and servants' quarters to ensure seamless hospitality and convenience.

Aligning with global trends favoring wellness-driven, nature-centric living, Rozella: The Ceylon Estate offers an extraordinary opportunity to own an authentic piece of Sri Lanka's agricultural paradise while securing a lucrative secondary income. With early investor inquiries now officially open, this development marks the beginning of a transformative chapter in luxury living.