Medicare Patients Have A New Appeal Right When Hospitals Change Their Admission Status

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Imagine spending four days in the hospital recovering from a serious illness, only to discover that Medicare considers part of your stay outpatient care. You were sleeping in a hospital bed, receiving medication, and being monitored by nurses, so how could you possibly be considered an outpatient? The answer could have major financial consequences.

For years, Medicare beneficiaries have faced unexpected medical bills when hospitals changed their classification from inpatient to outpatient observation status. These changes can affect hospital charges and whether Medicare covers rehabilitation in a skilled nursing facility afterward. Now, eligible patients have an important protection. Under a rule implemented in February 2025, certain people with Original Medicare gained the right to challenge these hospital status changes through a formal appeals process.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) established the procedures following a federal court decision involving Medicare beneficiaries who had been reclassified during hospitalization. Here's what seniors and their families need to understand about the Medicare hospital status appeal, including who qualifies and why acting quickly matters.

Why Your Hospital Admission Status Matters So Much

Many Medicare beneficiaries don't realize that staying overnight in a hospital doesn't automatically mean they've been formally admitted as inpatients. Under Medicare's coverage rules, a physician's inpatient admission order generally determines whether hospital services fall under Medicare Part A rather than Part B. Observation services are typically considered outpatient care, even when a patient spends several nights in a hospital bed. This distinction can affect deductibles, coinsurance, and eligibility for Medicare-covered skilled nursing facility services after discharge. For retirees managing limited savings, an unexpected change in hospital classification can create substantial financial uncertainty.

What Changed With the New Medicare Appeal Right?

The new Medicare hospital status appeal process stems from a federal class-action lawsuit known as Alexander v. Azar. The case challenged the lack of meaningful appeal rights for certain Medicare beneficiaries whose hospitals changed their status from inpatient to outpatient observation. CMS finalized regulations in October 2024 and implemented the prospective appeals process on February 14, 2025.

Qualifying patients with Original Medicare can now request an independent review of certain hospital reclassification decisions. This protection allows eligible patients to challenge a decision that could otherwise leave them responsible for expenses Medicare might have covered under inpatient rules.

Not Every Medicare Patient Qualifies for This Appeal

Although the new protections are significant, they don't apply automatically to every patient receiving observation services. Under federal regulations, eligible beneficiaries generally must have been formally admitted as inpatients before the hospital reclassified them as outpatients receiving observation services. They must also meet additional conditions, such as lacking Medicare Part B during hospitalization or having a hospital stay of at least three consecutive days with fewer than three qualifying inpatient days.

These particular appeal procedures apply to Original Medicare rather than Medicare Advantage, which has separate coverage and appeals processes. Patients who were classified as outpatients from the beginning should not assume they qualify for this specific status-change appeal.

The Hospital Must Provide an Important Written Notice

Eligible patients should receive a document called the Medicare Change of Status Notice, identified as CMS-10868. According to Medicare, this notice explains the hospital's decision, its potential financial consequences, and the patient's right to request an expedited appeal. Federal regulations generally require hospitals to deliver the notice as soon as possible after eligibility is established and no later than four hours before discharge. The document also identifies the organization responsible for reviewing the appeal and explains how to contact it. If you believe your inpatient status was changed but never received the notice, ask the hospital's case manager or discharge planner for clarification immediately.

How to Request a Fast Medicare Hospital Status Appeal

The Medicare hospital status appeal process allows eligible beneficiaries to request a fast review through a Beneficiary and Family Centered Care Quality Improvement Organization, commonly called a BFCC-QIO. These independent review organizations examine medical records and determine whether the hospital's decision to change a patient's status was appropriate.

Patients should ideally request the appeal while still hospitalized, although appeal rights may continue after discharge. The reviewing organization generally issues a decision approximately two days after receiving the appeal, making the process considerably faster than many traditional Medicare disputes. Patients should follow the instructions on their Medicare Change of Status Notice and retain copies of relevant hospital records and correspondence.

Why This Could Affect Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Costs

One of the biggest financial consequences of a hospital status change involves Medicare coverage for skilled nursing facility care. Original Medicare generally requires a qualifying inpatient hospital stay of at least three consecutive days before covering eligible skilled nursing facility services. Time spent receiving outpatient observation services doesn't count toward that requirement, even when the patient remains in the hospital overnight.

Imagine spending four nights hospitalized but having only two qualifying inpatient days, leaving you without the required stay for subsequent Medicare-covered rehabilitation. A successful Medicare hospital status appeal could help establish eligibility for covered skilled nursing care when the beneficiary also meets the program's other requirements.

What Happens if Your Appeal Is Successful?

If the reviewing organization determines that your hospital status should not have been changed, your stay may qualify for Medicare Part A inpatient coverage. Patients would generally become responsible for applicable Part A inpatient costs rather than the outpatient charges associated with the disputed classification. A favorable decision may also establish eligibility for Medicare-covered skilled nursing facility care within 30 days of discharge, provided other coverage conditions are satisfied.

However, winning an appeal doesn't necessarily eliminate every hospital expense or guarantee that subsequent rehabilitation services will be covered. Patients should request an explanation of their revised financial responsibilities before assuming the decision will result in a complete refund.

What About Hospital Stays From Several Years Ago?

The Medicare hospital status appeal rules also created a retrospective process for certain qualifying hospital stays dating back to January 1, 2009. However, the standard filing period for these older appeals ended on January 2, 2026. Beneficiaries filing after that deadline must establish good cause for submitting their requests late, such as serious illness or circumstances beyond their control.

CMS also warns that requests submitted after May 15, 2026, may experience significant processing delays. Anyone considering an appeal involving an older hospitalization should review the eligibility requirements carefully and seek assistance promptly rather than assuming the original filing opportunity remains open.

Don't Wait Until a Hospital Bill Arrives to Ask Questions

The new Medicare hospital status appeal protection gives eligible beneficiaries an opportunity to challenge decisions that can significantly affect their medical expenses. However, the process is most useful when patients and their families understand the difference between inpatient admission and outpatient observation before leaving the hospital. Ask the hospital to confirm your official admission status, request any required notices, and discuss whether a status change could affect rehabilitation coverage. If you need assistance understanding your rights, contact Medicare at 1-800-633-4227 or your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program for free Medicare counseling. A few questions during hospitalization could help protect your savings from unexpected medical expenses and ensure you understand the coverage available after discharge.

Have you or a family member ever discovered that a hospital stay was classified as outpatient observation instead of inpatient care? Did it affect your Medicare coverage or leave you facing unexpected bills? Share your experience in the comments!