Social Security Alert: Why You Must Re-Check Your SSA Records Before The Change

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Millions of Americans have relied on their online Social Security accounts to check retirement benefits, download tax documents, and monitor their earnings records. However, a major change to how people access those accounts means some retirees may discover their old login credentials no longer work. The Social Security Administration (SSA) officially discontinued its older username-and-password sign-in option on June 7, 2025, requiring users to access online services through Login or ID.

While this change doesn't stop your Social Security payments, it could make managing your benefits more difficult if you haven't updated your account access. More importantly, getting back into your account gives you an opportunity to check for mistakes that could affect your retirement income. Here's what Social Security recipients should know about the new login requirements and the financial details worth reviewing.

Your Old Social Security Login No Longer Works

If you created a my Social Security account before September 18, 2021, you may have previously signed in using a username and password issued directly by Social Security. According to the Social Security Administration, that option was eliminated on June 7, 2025, as part of an effort to strengthen account security. Users must now sign in through Login or ID, two identity verification services that provide access to federal online services. If you already use either service, you generally don't need to create another account. However, anyone who relied exclusively on the older SSA credentials must establish an accepted sign-in method to regain online access.

Check Your Earnings Record for Costly Mistakes

Once you regain access, one of the most important things to review is your Social Security earnings history. Your future retirement benefits are calculated using your highest 35 years of covered earnings, meaning missing or incorrect wages could potentially reduce your monthly payment. For example, someone who earned $55,000 during a particular year but discovers that Social Security recorded substantially less should investigate the discrepancy. The SSA recommends reviewing your earnings record to identify potential errors and ensure your work history is accurate. Even if you're already retired, correcting an earnings mistake could matter if it affects the benefit calculation used to determine your payments.

Review Your Direct Deposit Information

Your online Social Security account also provides access to information about where your monthly benefits are deposited. This matters because unauthorized changes to banking information could result in missed payments and significant financial headaches. The SSA has strengthened its identity verification procedures for direct deposit changes to help protect beneficiaries from fraud. Retirees should periodically confirm that the financial institution and account information associated with their benefits are correct. If something looks unfamiliar, contact Social Security directly rather than following instructions from an unsolicited caller or email.

Don't Overlook Your Social Security Tax Forms

For retirees preparing their annual income tax returns, maintaining online access can eliminate unnecessary delays. Social Security beneficiaries who receive taxable benefits generally need information from Form SSA-1099, which reports the benefits paid during the previous year. The SSA's online account services allow eligible beneficiaries to obtain replacement tax documents without waiting for another copy to arrive by mail. This can be particularly helpful if the original form was lost, delivered to an outdated address, or accidentally discarded. Because Social Security benefits may be subject to federal income taxes depending on your combined income, having accurate documentation helps prevent filing errors and unexpected tax bills.

You Don't Necessarily Need a Smartphone

One concern surrounding the updated sign-in requirements is whether older Americans must own a smartphone to access their benefits. Fortunately, the SSA explains that alternative authentication methods may be available, including landline calls, security keys, and backup codes. Login generally requires an email address, government-issued photo identification, and information used to verify your identity, although the exact process varies. Some users may be asked to provide photographs of identification documents, while others may need additional verification. If you struggle with technology, reviewing the available options before beginning can make the process considerably less frustrating.

Know What to Do if You Cannot Access Your Account

If your old username no longer works, start by visiting SSA directly and selecting the option to sign in or create an account. The agency estimates that creating a new account through its approved sign-in providers generally takes approximately five to 20 minutes, although some identity verification problems may require additional assistance. Login users can obtain technical support through its help center, while ID maintains a separate support center. If you're unable to establish online access, Social Security recommends contacting your local office for assistance, and appointments may be required. You can also call the agency at 1-800-772-1213 for guidance, rather than trusting an unfamiliar phone number included in an unsolicited message.

Watch Out for Fake Social Security Account Warnings

Major changes to government login systems can create opportunities for scammers who impersonate federal agencies. A fraudulent email might claim your Social Security benefits will be suspended unless you immediately verify your identity through an unfamiliar website. The SSA's account security guidance encourages users to examine suspicious communications carefully and avoid providing personal information through unverified links. Remember that losing access to your online account does not automatically mean your retirement benefits have been canceled or suspended. When in doubt, type SSA directly into your browser and navigate to your account rather than clicking a link in a threatening message.

A Few Minutes of Reviewing Your Account Could Protect Years of Retirement Income

The Social Security login transition is no longer an upcoming deadline, but its consequences still matter for people who haven't updated their access. Restoring your online account allows you to review earnings records, verify direct deposit details, retrieve tax documents, and monitor important benefit information. These routine checks can help identify errors before they become expensive problems, particularly for retirees who depend heavily on Social Security income. If you haven't signed in recently, consider making an account review part of your regular financial housekeeping. A secure login is useful, but knowing that your retirement records are accurate is what ultimately protects your financial future.