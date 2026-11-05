Sweepburger Sweepstakes Platform Introduces AI-Powered Payment Orchestration For Faster Prize Redemptions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SweepBurger deploys a multi-rail routing system that automatically selects the fastest available channel for approved prize redemptions.

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweepBurger, a diner-themed online social gaming and sweepstakes platform operated by Winfield LLC, has deployed an AI-powered payment orchestration system that automatically routes approved prize redemptions across multiple payment channels. According to Winfield LLC, the system is designed to shorten the time between a redemption approval and the moment a redeemed prize reaches the player by selecting the payment route expected to complete each transfer soonest.









How AI shortens the wait after approval



The system targets a stage of the redemption process that players rarely see. Even after a redemption request is approved, the speed of the transfer depends on payment infrastructure: a provider's processing schedule, transaction limits or a temporary service interruption can delay when a redeemed prize actually reaches the player.

To reduce that dependency, SweepBurger routes approved prize redemptions across multiple payment channels rather than a single processor. According to the company, the AI system evaluates the available options and selects the route expected to complete each transfer soonest. If one channel slows or becomes unavailable, the system can shift to an alternative rail, reducing reliance on any single provider.

The routing happens automatically. Players do not navigate payment infrastructure or choose a processor themselves; the platform handles that step as part of the redemption process.

((Redemption is the point where a player finds out whether a platform does what its rules say,)) said Besiki Kurashvili, Director at Winfield LLC. ((Routing prize redemptions across more than one payment rail means a single slow processor does not set the pace for every player.))

Kurashvili said the deployment reflects a wider effort to apply automation to the platform's operational tasks, so that routine work during redemption processing is handled by the system rather than left to affect the player's wait.

About SweepBurger



SweepBurger is a diner-themed online social gaming and sweepstakes platform operated by Winfield LLC. Gold Coins are used for entertainment play, have no monetary value and cannot be redeemed for prizes. Burger Coins are available free of charge through the methods described in the official rules, including a postal request method. Prize redemptions are subject to the platform's requirements.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open to legal residents of eligible U.S. jurisdictions who are at least 21 years old, or the age of majority in their jurisdiction if higher. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Age, identity and residency verification are required. Participation and prize redemption are subject to the Official Sweepstakes Rules.

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