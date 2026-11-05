Betmgm Brings SURVIVOR To Alberta With Launch Of New SURVIVOR Fire & Gold

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive title expands BetMGM Casino's SURVIVOR collection to six online slots in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetMGM, a leading sportsbook and iGaming operator, announced the launch of SURVIVOR Fire & Gold in Alberta. The title expands BetMGM's exclusive collection of online casino games based on SURVIVOR, the globally recognized reality competition franchise, through its partnership with Jogo Global and Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment.

"SURVIVOR is one of the most recognizable franchises in entertainment and its competitive spirit translates naturally to iGaming," said Rob Passerino, Director of Gaming at BetMGM. "SURVIVOR Fire & Gold gives Alberta players a new way to engage with the iconic brand and reinforces our commitment to delivering exclusive entertainment brands."

Creative assets available here

SURVIVOR Fire & Gold joins the following SURVIVOR slots already available at BetMGM Casino in Alberta:



SURVIVOR - Outwit - Outplay - Outlast

SURVIVOR Lucky Tap

SURVIVOR Triple Challenge

SURVIVOR 50 SURVIVOR Last Step



SURVIVOR Fire & Gold brings the competition and adventure of SURVIVOR to BetMGM Casino with gameplay inspired by the series' signature Outwit, Outplay and Outlast themes. A progression-based Trail Unlock system introduces new features as players collect symbols, while familiar SURVIVOR elements including Last One Standing, Reward Challenge, Tribal Council and Exile Island appear throughout the game. Three colored torches representing Outwit, Outplay and Outlast activate distinct gameplay enhancements, while additional features including Jungle Reveal, Sling Shot, Fire Maker and Power Play add variety as players progress through the game.

A Banijay Entertainment format created by Charlie Parsons, SURVIVOR is one of the world's most-watched reality formats, with 50 adaptations and more than 400 seasons broadcast worldwide.

David Marcus, CEO of Jogo Global, said, "The launch of SURVIVOR Fire & Gold in Alberta marks another exciting step in Jogo Global's partnership with BetMGM and Banijay Rights. We are proud to help bring the SURVIVOR brand to new audiences and to support the continued growth of this exclusive casino portfolio. Alberta is an important regulated market, and we look forward to seeing players experience the latest additions to the SURVIVOR collection.”

Mark Woolard, SVP Gaming and Gambling at Banijay Rights commented,“Bringing the strategic, competitive spirit of SURVIVOR IP to life across multiple gaming formats, BetMGM and Jogo have been fantastic partners across this legendary brand and we're excited to build on that momentum with the launch of SURVIVOR Fire & Gold in Alberta.”

Three Questions About Survivor Online Casino Games

1. Where can I play SURVIVOR online casino games in Alberta?

BetMGM Casino currently offers six SURVIVOR-branded online casino games in Alberta.

2. Is SURVIVOR Fire & Gold exclusive to BetMGM Casino?

Yes. SURVIVOR Fire & GoldTM is exclusively available at BetMGM Casino in Alberta.

3. What SURVIVOR casino games can I play on BetMGM in Alberta?

Alberta players can access SURVIVOR Fire & Gold, Survivor - Outwit - Outplay – Outlast, SURVIVOR Lucky Tap, SURVIVOR Triple Challenge, SURVIVOR 50 and SURVIVOR Last Step at BetMGM Casino.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduce new content, responsible gambling remains a key focus. BetMGM provides resources to help customers play responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience available at MGM Resorts properties. GameSense complements BetMGM's existing responsible gambling tools, which help provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information, follow @BetMGM on X.



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See BetMGM.com for Terms. 18+ only. Bet Responsibly. AB only. Subject to eligibility requirements. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, help is available. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information visit

About Banijay Rights

Leading global distributor, Banijay Rights, represents a world-class, multi-genre portfolio of more than 265,000 hours of standout programming. Handling the distribution for media and entertainment group, Banijay Entertainment, the division specialises in the exploitation of premium scripted and non-scripted brands to broadcasters worldwide.

Representing quality, excellence and experience in the business of linear and non-linear television and ancillary activity across all platforms, Banijay Rights' catalogue encompasses a host of top titles from Banijay Entertainment's 170+ in-house labels, and a number of third-party producers, spanning drama, comedy, entertainment, factual, reality, family, formats and theatrical.

Delivering high-quality IP, which was born locally and travels globally, the distributor offers the best stories told the best way. Its landmark brands include Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, The Traitors, Peaky Blinders, Midsomer Murders, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Grantchester, Deal or No Deal, Home and Away, Mr Bean, Black Mirror and Race Across the World.

Built on independence, creative freedom, entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, Banijay Rights operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Payne.

MEDIA CONTACTS

BetMGM

Katie Kohler

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BetMGM Brings SURVIVOR to Alberta with Launch of New SURVIVOR Fire & Gold

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS BetMGM Katie Kohler...