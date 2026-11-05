Matcha Market Size To Reach USD 5.8 Billion By 2032 As Flavored And Liquid Formats Gain Popularity, Report Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The matcha market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.88% during 2027–2032, with Asia Pacific retaining its position as the leading regional market.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the matcha market size is projected to expand from $3.91 billion in 2026 to $4.16 billion in 2027 and reach $5.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.88% over 2027–2032. Demand in the United States is widening the commercial scope for matcha across beverages, frozen desserts, and bakery applications. Powder formats support recipe development, while portable liquid formats offer an alternative by moving part of the final preparation process into the package. Producers are responding through processing expansion and origin- and organic-focused positioning, although premium ceremonial products face greater constraints around acceptable serving prices.

Key Growth Factors

Expanding Beverage and Food Applications Broaden Demand

Matcha demand in the United States is extending beyond traditional beverage consumption into frozen desserts and bakery recipes. This wider application base creates opportunities for suppliers to serve both beverage-focused businesses and food manufacturers, with benefit-led beverage choices contributing to the commercial setting for demand.

Powder and Liquid Formats Serve Different Consumption Needs

Powder formats offer flexibility for recipe development across drinks and food applications, while portable liquid formats shift part of the final preparation process into the package. These distinct formats allow suppliers to address different preparation requirements and consumption occasions.

Processing Expansion and Premium Positioning Shape Competition

Competitive responses combine processing expansion with origin and organic positioning. Ingredient availability and premium differentiation therefore play separate roles in serving demand, while the acceptable serving price for ceremonial products creates a tighter commercial boundary than the broader market for accessible matcha offerings.

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“Matcha's expanding use across beverages, frozen desserts, and bakery products is creating a broader commercial base for suppliers. The competitive challenge is to balance processing capacity and ingredient availability with differentiated positioning, particularly as ceremonial-grade products face tighter price acceptance than more accessible applications,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager , Mordor Intelligence

Segment Insights

The Matcha Market Report is segmented by:

By Product Type: Regular and flavored.

By Grade: Classic, ceremonial, and more.

By Form: Powder and liquid.

By Distribution Channels: Retail and foodservice.

By Geography: Asia Pacific, North America, and more.

Regional Outlook

Demand in the United States is expanding the commercial setting for matcha, with applications extending across drinks, frozen desserts, and bakery recipes. North America and Asia Pacific are among the geographical segments covered in the market assessment.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the matcha market is shaped by processing capacity, ingredient availability, product formats, and differentiated positioning. Suppliers are combining production expansion with origin and organic positioning to serve wider application demand while addressing the distinct price expectations associated with premium ceremonial products.

Key Companies

AOI Tea Company

AIYA America Inc.

Pique

ITO EN Ltd.

Midori Spring

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About Mordor Intelligence

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