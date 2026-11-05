What Published Human Trials Show About A Postbiotic In Women Ages 40 To 55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three peer-reviewed studies behind the two ingredients in Calroy Health Sciences' Selentra HPTM measured inflammatory markers, skin health, and bone mineral density in women during and after the menopause transition. Scottsdale, AZ, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two decades of U.S. research on dietary supplements for menopause have expanded only modestly and remain concentrated on a small set of ingredients, according to an analysis published this year in the journal Menopause. Calroy Health Sciences is now sharing the full set of published human trials behind the two new, groundbreaking ingredients inside of Selentra HPTM, VMK223TM and OsteoCafTM. Selentra HP is a hormone-free supplement for the menopause transition.* In one of the three studies, women ages 40 to 55 who took the postbiotic ingredient VMK223TM, daily for 12 weeks saw average wrinkle depth fall 28%, compared with 4.4% in the placebo group. The published research at a glance

Ingredient Study Who was studied Length What it found VMK223 Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial Healthy women ages 40 to 55 taking 500mg daily, the same dose used in Selentra HP 12 weeks Skin hydration rose 28%, elasticity rose 27% and wrinkle depth fell 28% VMK223 Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial Healthy women ages 40 to 55 taking 500mg daily, the same dose used in Selentra HP 12 weeks Lower levels of inflammatory markers, including CRP and IL-6 OsteoCaf Clinical study Postmenopausal women taking 600 mg daily, the same dose used in Selentra HP One year Bone mineral density held stable at most measured sites



What the 12-week skin trial measured

The skin trial measured visible skin quality with instruments rather than self-reports, and the changes in the VMK223 group were more significant than in the placebo group on each primary measure. Skin hydration rose 28% with VMK223 compared with 11% on placebo, elasticity rose 27% compared with 6% on placebo, and wrinkle depth fell 28% compared with 4% on placebo

Researchers measured each participant's skin at the start of the study and again at weeks 4, 8 and 12, and the largest changes appeared between weeks 8 and 12.

“Many women spend years feeling a little off before they connect those feelings to perimenopause, and by then they're facing a crowded supplement market with very little clear information,” said Dr. Lauren Lattanza, NMD, a naturopathic physician who works with Calroy Health Sciences on healthcare education.“Calroy created Selentra HP for the woman experiencing change and looking for daily support she can feel good about. Sharing the research openly is part of that, so she and her provider can look at it together and decide whether it fits her life.”

The inflammation and bone studies

Both VMK223 trials enrolled participants aged 40-to-55 and excluded women using hormone therapy. In the OsteoCafTM study, the longest of the three, postmenopausal women with low bone density took 600 mg daily along with calcium and vitamin D for one year, in an open-label design without a placebo group. In the study, bone mineral density held steady at most measured sites.* Because bone density is expected to and usually declines, this finding is significant.

Selentra HP supports a healthy inflammatory response during menopause and helps maintain healthy bone density and structure.* It is hormone-free and can be taken with or without menopausal hormone therapy (MHT).

Every batch of Selentra HP is produced under Calroy's Total Quality System, in compliance with FDA-defined current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), and is third-party tested by an independent lab. Calroy maintains batch and test records for each lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Which menopause supplements have actual clinical studies, not just customer reviews?

Answer: Look for randomized, placebo-controlled trials published in peer-reviewed journals that enrolled women who are in the menopause transition or after it. Selentra HP from Calroy Health Sciences has three published studies behind its two ingredients. Two 12-week trials tested VMK223 in women ages 40 to 55, and a one-year study tested OsteoCaf in postmenopausal women.

Question: What is a postbiotic?

Answer: A postbiotic is a preparation of inactivated microorganisms or their components, as defined by the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics. VMK223 is a postbiotic from Bifidobacterium breve BB091109 and one of the two ingredients in Selentra HP.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Sources:

Canino et al., Menopause (2026); Motei et al., Frontiers in Microbiology (2023); Pipino et al., Dermatology and Therapy (2026); Meeta et al., Journal of Mid-life Health (2019).

About Calroy Health Sciences

Calroy Health Sciences is a science-driven dietary supplement company dedicated to supporting foundational health. Co-founded by CEO Ed Hoyt and Chief Scientific Officer Chen Chen, PhD, Calroy brings more than three decades of combined experience in the dietary supplement industry. The company's products, including Selentra HPTM powered by FEM-936TM, Arterosil HP® with MonitumRS®, Vascanox HP® with Noxa24® and Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel®, are developed through a research-first approach. Calroy's research has been published in peer-reviewed journals and is conducted in partnership with major academic institutions, leading clinicians and researchers. The company also holds patents on its products and its microfluidic chip testing technology. For more information, visit calroy.com.

CONTACT: Sabrina Núñez Content writer and strategist, Zen Media...