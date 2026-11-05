Make You Well Expands To The Permian Basin With Acquisition Of First Physicians In Odessa

Make You Well provides family medicine, walk-in urgent care, chronic disease management, women's health, advanced diagnostics, medical weight loss, hormone therapy, and medical aesthetics, with the goal of creating lifelong partnerships in health.

Patients keep their provider, location, hours, and gain new providers, shorter wait times, and expanded services as the three clinics join Privia Medical Group.

- Brea Hughes, PAODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Make You Well, a Texas primary care and wellness group, has acquired First Physicians, a three-location primary care practice in Odessa. The acquisition closed June 9, 2026, and the clinics went live with Privia Medical Group on Nov. 2, 2026.The Wendover, East University, and Westview (West University) clinics now operate as Make You Well, First Physicians, with the same care teams and hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.Make You Well chose Odessa to expand its platform to meet the growing need for exceptional healthcare in the Permian Basin. The company is adding providers across all three clinics to shorten wait times and expanding services to include medical weight loss, hormone therapy, and IV drip therapy alongside family medicine, walk-in urgent care, internal medicine, women's health, and occupational medicine.“First Physicians has cared for Odessa families for years, and we're here to build on the legacy Dr. Shelton created. Our partnership with Privia is a big part of how we'll do it. Privia gives our providers better tools, better data, and a focus on value-based care, which means we're incentivized for keeping patients healthy, not just for the number of visits. In practice, that means catching problems earlier, managing chronic conditions more closely, and coordinating care so nothing falls through the cracks. Add new providers, shorter wait times, and services like medical weight loss and hormone therapy, and Odessa gets the kind of care the Permian Basin's growth demands,” said Elliot Dillman, General Manager of Make You Well.“I've cared for patients here for 20 years, and what matters most to me is that they keep the care team they know and trust. Joining Make You Well gives us more providers, more services, and more support behind us. That means shorter waits and more time to focus on what we do best, which is taking care of our neighbors,” said Bret Baker, PA, of First Physicians.“Our patients are like family, so I'm glad to say the faces they see here aren't changing. What's changing is everything we can offer them. With Privia, I can see a fuller picture of each patient's health and spend more time on prevention. That's the kind of care that actually changes outcomes,” said Brea Hughes, PA, of First Physicians.The Odessa clinics join Make You Well locations in Richardson and Colleyville in Dallas-Fort Worth and Sugar Land in Greater Houston, bringing the group to six clinics across Texas.Patients can learn more or find their nearest Odessa clinic at . For all Make You Well locations across Texas, visit .About Make You WellMake You Well is a Texas primary care and wellness group and a member of Privia Medical Group, with six clinics in Richardson, Colleyville, Sugar Land, and Odessa. Built on a simple philosophy, treat the whole patient, Make You Well provides family medicine, walk-in urgent care, chronic disease management, women's health, advanced diagnostics, medical weight loss, hormone therapy, and medical aesthetics, with the goal of creating lifelong partnerships in health. We are here to Make You Well. Learn more at .

Lori Thompkins

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Make You Well Expands to the Permian Basin With Acquisition of First Physicians in Odessa News Provided By Make You Well November 05, 2026, 18:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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