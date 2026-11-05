Petermann Bus Teams Demonstrate Commitment To Safety Excellence At Southwest Regional And State Road-E-O Competitions

Kings, OH - Top: Alisha Lemaster, Brenda Stevens-Lindsey, Jennifer Stevens, Austin Ivkovic, Cole Wagers, David Sewak, and Tori Leuzinger. Bottom: Shumiko Hearston, Michelle McIntosh (judge), Nick Darnell (judge), and Michelle Smith-Landon. Not pictured: Miya Maxberry

Lakota team members Kenya Wehner (second from right) and Matthew Hull (far right).

Nordonia team members Greg Hendrix, Lillian Bryant, and Rebecca Lovejoy.

- Mike Settle, Senior Vice President, Petermann BusDELAWARE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Petermann Bus team members from our Lakota, Kings, and Nordonia, Ohio locations put their driving skills to the test, showcasing their dedication to safety at the Ohio School Bus Driver Safety Regional and State Road-e-o Competitions. Earning notable rankings, several team members have qualified to compete in the 2027 NSTA International School Bus Safety Competition next summer.At the road-e-o competitions, participants completed a general knowledge written test, followed by the driving skills event, where judges evaluated their execution of key operational, driving, and safety skills. These tests covered a range of skills and procedures, including pre-trip inspections, right and left turns, railroad crossings, diminishing clearance, post-trip inspections, and more.Petermann's dedicated professionals secured the following ranks:Regional Road-e-oLakotaA total of 16 Lakota drivers participated, and five placed in the top ten with four advancing to the state road-e-o. Two teams also achieved team rankings based on combined scores.Individual Rankings.2nd Place – Matt Hull (Advanced to the state road-e-o).3rd Place – Victoria Allen (Advanced to the state road-e-o).4th Place – Kenya Wehner (Advanced to the state road-e-o).5th Place – Tara Paquette (Advanced to the state road-e-o).8th Place – Ricky NelsonTeam Rankings.1st Place – Victoria Allen, Rick Nelson, Jack Knoll, and Amanda Thompson.2nd Place – Tina Flynn, Ryan Andersson, David Hoffman, and Matthew HullKingsTen drivers participated, two achieved rankings, and two teams achieved team rankings based on combined scores.Individual Rankings.10th Place – Miko Hearston.11th Place and Rookie of the Year – Cole WagersTeam Rankings.3rd Place – Shumiko Hearston, Cole Wagers, Michelle Smith-Landon, and Austin Ivkovic.4th Place – Alisha Lemaster and Miya Maxberry (Special Needs Team Challenge)NordoniaThree drivers participated and one advanced to the state road-e-o..3rd Place – Greg Hendrix (Advanced to the state road-e-o).12th Place – Rebecca Lovejoy.26th Place – Lillian Bryant (First-time competitor)State Road-e-oLakotaTwo team members placed in the top seven out of 36 participants and qualified for the 2027 NSTA International School Bus Safety Competition..2nd Place – Matthew Hull.6th Place – Kenya WehnerNordoniaOne team member qualified for the 2027 NSTA International School Bus Safety Competition..17th Place – Greg Hendrix“I am beyond proud of all our team members who participated in the road-e-o competitions and their remarkable dedication to their craft and safety,” said Mike Settle, Senior Vice President, Petermann Bus.“These team members are the best-of-the-best, and these competitions are an excellent way for them to not only showcase all the hard work, skills, and experience they've developed throughout their career, but also to gain much-deserved recognition amongst their peers and in the industry. We are also happy to have had a helping hand in cultivating their skills and providing support for their professional growth.”Settle continued,“Congratulations and a job well done to all our team members, and thank you, as always, for your high regard for safety and contribution to upholding Petermann Bus' century-long legacy as a safe and industry-recognized transportation provider.”Petermann Bus is committed to building strong teams that prioritize safety and service excellence. By supporting team members' professional growth and recognizing their achievements, the company fosters a culture in which employees can thrive and perform at their best.About Petermann BusBack by more than 100 years of experience, Petermann Bus is a premier student transportation provider that communities trust and families depend on. Through operational discipline, local commitment, and clear accountability, Durham brings deep expertise to every route it operates. Powered by Catalyst, a connected technology ecosystem, and guided by five core values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Community, and Culture, Durham delivers student transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption. Petermann Bus is a Summit School Services company.

Anna Lam

Petermann Bus

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Petermann Bus Teams Demonstrate Commitment to Safety Excellence at Southwest Regional and State Road-e-o Competitions News Provided By Summit School Services November 05, 2026, 18:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education



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