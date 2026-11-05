Salimetrics Awarded NIH SBIR Phase I Grant To Advance Accessible Metabolic Health Assessment

This study evaluates an innovative approach to expanding participation in metabolic health research using dried saliva spots as a convenient sampling method.

- Steve Granger

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Salimetrics, LLC has received a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance the development and evaluation of a new approach to metabolic health assessment.

The award was made under NIH funding opportunity RFA-MD-24-006, which supports research aimed at improving minority health and reducing health disparities. The project addresses barriers that can limit access to metabolic health research and assessment, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

During Phase I, Salimetrics will conduct analytical and feasibility studies and work with community partners to evaluate the approach across diverse participant groups. The project will investigate the feasibility of measuring insulin in dried saliva spots, similar to dried blood spot sampling, with the potential to simplify sample collection, storage, and transport while reducing logistical barriers to research participation. The findings will help determine the next steps for research and development.

Steven W. Granger, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Salimetrics, is the principal investigator. The project team includes Salimetrics founder and Chief Scientific and Strategy Advisor Douglas A. Granger, Ph.D.; Benjamin Wiegand, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of the Connected World Without Disease Accelerator; and James LaBelle, M.D., Medical Director. Consultants include Jamila Stockman, Ph.D., of UC San Diego; Todd Lucas, Ph.D., of Michigan State University; and Karen Lindsay, Ph.D., of UC Irvine.

With decades of experience in salivary biomarker research, assay development, and laboratory testing methods, Salimetrics brings methodological and scientific expertise alongside the infrastructure needed to translate emerging biomarker technologies into practical, scalable solutions. This initiative reflects the company's broader mission to reduce barriers to biological assessment, support innovative research, and make meaningful health insights more accessible across diverse populations.

“This award gives us the opportunity to evaluate a promising approach to metabolic health assessment while working with partners who understand the needs of underserved communities,” said Steve Granger.“Our immediate focus is on generating the evidence needed to guide responsible development and determine its potential value in research and, ultimately, health care.”

To learn more about this project, visit or contact Salimetrics support team.

About Salimetrics

Salimetrics is a global leader in salivary bioscience, providing innovative saliva collection methods, validated assay kits, and research testing services that support scientific discovery across behavioral, biomedical, and clinical research. Through its CoreLab+ testing services, Salimetrics partners with research teams to deliver reliable salivary biomarker analysis and logistical support for studies of all sizes.

Chris Schwartz

Salimetrics, LLC

+1 800-790-2258

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Salimetrics Awarded NIH SBIR Phase I Grant to Advance Accessible Metabolic Health Assessment News Provided By Salimetrics November 05, 2026, 18:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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