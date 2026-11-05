Geothermal Rising Names Pilar Montoya Executive Director

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) National association leader brings experience in STEM, fundraising, and research-informed public engagement to advance geothermal energy.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Geothermal Rising has named Pilar Montoya Executive Director, bringing experience in organizational leadership, fundraising, and data-driven operational improvement to its mission of advancing geothermal for a resilient energy future.Montoya's career spans national STEM workforce development with public engagement and philanthropy. She previously led the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, a national organization expanding participation and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. During her tenure, SHPE reported more than 10,000 members and hundreds of chapters. Her responsibilities included a combined $6 million operating budget across its membership and foundation organizations, and she helped raise millions of dollars to support its work.Her energy-related experience includes statewide efficiency campaigns promoting utility programs and cost-saving improvements for rural households, national discussions about the energy workforce, and coauthored research on public understanding of energy issues. Her broader community engagement experience includes public-participation work in transportation and water engineering project.My first priority is to listen to our members and team, understand their priorities, and identify how Geothermal Rising can best support their success. Our community brings extraordinary expertise and commitment to geothermal energy. I look forward to working together to strengthen our organization, build partnership, and expand our impact,” said Montoya.Pilar brings organizational leadership, financial discipline, and experience building partnerships across technical and philanthropic communities. I look forward to working with her to strengthen Geothermal Rising and support our members driving geothermal innovation and growth,” said Jericho Reyes, President, Geothermal Rising.Montoya's background also includes community-foundation development, national and international clean energy and climate communications, and founding a communications firm she grew and sold after 14 years. At GR, she will work with members and staff to strengthen organizational performance and professional development.Read Pilar Montoya's full biography and explore her media dossier: Link to biographyAbout Geothermal RisingGeothermal Rising brings people together to accelerate geothermal for a resilient energy future. Learn more at geothermal.Media contact: Brandy Obvintsev, Director of Communications, Geothermal Rising |...

Brandy Obvintsev

Geothermal Rising

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Geothermal Rising Names Pilar Montoya Executive Director News Provided By Gallant Culture November 05, 2026, 18:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Politics, World & Regional



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