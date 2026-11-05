'Abby Vs. Cathy: Hit The 8' And 'Crashing Out With Kail' - Now Streaming As Shortvydz Debuts On The App Store And Online

ShortVydz

ShortVydz_Abby V Cathy the 8

ShortVydz_CrashingOutWithKail

New Vertical Series. Dance Rivals Abby Lee Miller & Cathy Nesbitt-Stein Share a Judges' Panel for First Time; Kailyn Lowry Pulls Back Curtain in New Docu-Series

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Big Drama, Bite-Sized Episodes. Short Episodes / New Drops WeeklyTold in fast-paced, short episodes designed for mobile viewing, ShortVydz has officially launched on the App Store and ShortVydz with its first two original series:“Abby vs. Cathy: Hit the 8” and“Crashing Out with Kail.” Both shows are built around personalities with years of devoted fan bases behind them, now telling new stories in a format made for how people actually watch content today.“Abby vs. Cathy: Hit the 8” puts two of competition dance's biggest rivals on the same judging panel for the first time.“Crashing Out with Kail” follows reality mainstay Kailyn Lowry on the road during her Fatherless Behavior tour. Longtime fans get something they haven't had before: familiar faces, in shows built around the people they already know, with big drama presented in bite-size episodes.Download ShortVydz, now available on the App Store and at ShortVydz:Teaser for“Abby vs. Cathy: Hit the 8” is HERE.Teaser for“Crashing Out with Kail” is HERE.New episodes roll out every Tuesday for both series.“Our fans have followed us on TV for years, and the way they've already shown up for us on their phones means the world,” said Abby Lee Miller.“We're thrilled to be back in the judges' seats. Going vertical lets us deliver the rivalry, the verdicts, and the unfiltered reactions in quick-hit episodes, right where our audience now live,” noted Cathy Nesbitt-Stein“Abby vs. Cathy: Hit the 8”Abby Lee Miller and Cathy Nesbitt-Stein have spent years on opposite sides of the competition dance world. Now they're judging against each other - for the first time - in a single-elimination bracket that's unlike anything either of them has done. 128 dancers, ages 8 to 16, seven rounds, no host, no filter. Just the two of them, a local judge, and a verdict. The first round is age-matched; after that, it's anyone's game. A twelve-year-old can send a sixteen-year-old home. It's happened. One dancer walks away with the bracket, the title, and $10,000.“Crashing Out with Kail”Kailyn Lowry has been in front of a camera for more than a decade, and her audience has followed her through most of it. This time the cameras go on tour with her.“Crashing Out with Kail” catches the stuff that usually doesn't make it in: hotel-room chaos, tense moments backstage, decisions made on the fly, and a relationship unfolding in real time with seven kids back home. Each stop gets its own story, released in blocks so there's always something new. It's a side of Kail longtime fans have been waiting for.Different shows, different worlds - one's a competition, the other's life on the road - but both come from the same idea: take reality stars audiences already love and give them room to tell a new story, two to three minutes at a time.“We've spent our careers building shows around personalities people love,” said ShortVydz co-founder Lindsay Schwartz.“ShortVydz gives those fans a new way to follow them, on the device they already have in their hands.”About ShortVydzShortVydz is a mobile-first streaming platform built for short-form reality content - personalities audiences already know, in episodes that run about two to three minutes and drop at least ten at a time, every Tuesday. It's made to fit into a coffee break, not a night on the couch, and priced to match. The first few episodes of every series are free. After that, viewers can keep watching with Coins or the Unlimited Pass. Subscribers get access to the full platform, plus exclusive bonus material and other surprise extras.The platform was founded by unscripted TV veterans Michael Hammond, Lindsay Schwartz and Anthony J. Gonzales, whose combined credits run over two decades and include CBS's The Amazing Race, Big Brother and Undercover Boss, FOX's Hell's Kitchen, Lifetime's Dance Moms and Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, ABC's Claim to Fame, Netflix's Perfect Match and Prank Encounters, Facebook's You Kiddin' Me and Snapchat's LaRon in a Million, among many others.ShortVydz is now available on the App Store and at ShortVydz:Press Kit:Instagram@shortvydz@abbyvscathy@crashingoutwithkailFacebookShortVydzAbby vs CathyCrashing Out with KailTiktok@shortvydz@abbyvscathyoffical@crashingoutwithkaMedia ContactsMitch Messinger //...Rick Rhoades //...

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High Roads Media & Brand

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'Abby vs. Cathy: Hit the 8' and 'Crashing Out with Kail' - Now Streaming as ShortVydz Debuts on the App Store and Online News Provided By High Roads Media & Brand November 05, 2026, 18:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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