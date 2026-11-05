ADMIRALTY CAPITAL CORP. APPOINTS KANE BLACK TO LEAD ITS ACQUISITION STRATEGY

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director, Black brings public-company leadership and transaction experience across technology, healthcare and international capital markets.Company completes name change from 1344342 B.C. Ltd.Admiralty Capital Corp. (formerly 1344342 B.C. Ltd.) (the“Company”) announces that it has changed its name to“Admiralty Capital Corp.” and has appointed Kane Black as Chief Executive Officer and a director effective November 3, 2026. Mr. Black, a Singapore-based investor and public markets executive with more than 20 years of experience across Asia and Europe, was named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year – Biotechnology in Singapore in 2022 and most recently led the transaction strategy of a London Stock Exchange-listed investment company through to its admission to AIM.“The name Admiralty conveys strength, simplicity and international reach,” said Mr. Black.“Canada has an experienced investor base and particular depth in mining and natural resources, with approximately 40% of the world's public mining companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Equity financing across the two exchanges reached C$32.9 billion in the first nine months of 2026, almost double the corresponding period in 2025.“My focus will be on bringing a suitable business to these markets. In Admiralty we have a fully reporting Canadian platform from which to pursue an acquisition and subsequent stock exchange listing, with the aim of creating long-term value for shareholders.”Kane Black – Track RecordMr. Black is the Founder and Principal of Severn Capital, a Singapore-based private investment company. His career highlights include:.Public-market transactions. Appointed Chief Executive Officer of London Stock Exchange-listed Ikigai Ventures in 2024, where he led the transaction strategy culminating in the acquisition of Dotlines Group and Audra Solutions and the admission of the enlarged group to AIM in May 2026 as Dotlines Global, with a market capitalisation of £57.9 million (US$77 million) on admission..Company-building. Co-founded Nova Satra Health in 2012, which led to Nova Satra Dx, a Singapore molecular diagnostics company backed by Genting Berhad. Nova Satra Dx merged with INEX Innovations Exchange in 2019 in a US$72 million transaction to create INEX Innovate, which Mr. Black led as Chief Executive, building a regional platform across women's health, molecular diagnostics and advanced laboratory services. The Financial Times ranked INEX the second-fastest-growing healthcare company in Singapore and the seventh-fastest across Asia-Pacific. He retired as Chief Executive in 2024, remaining a shareholder and Non-Executive Director..Recognition. EY Entrepreneur of The Year – Biotechnology, Singapore (2022), and the President's Certificate of Commendation from then President of Singapore Halimah Yacob, received on behalf of the INEX team (2023)..Early career and boards. Began his career in Tokyo with Adtec Corporation K.K., then listed on JASDAQ, and was involved in its acquisition by Shinden Hightex Corporation (TYO:3131). Moved to Hong Kong in 2009 to join a private family office focused on healthcare and life sciences. Serves on the NUS Medicine International Council and is a member of the Hong Kong Biotechnology Organization. A fluent Japanese speaker and Singapore Permanent Resident, he divides his time between Singapore and London.StrategyThe Company has no operating business and intends to evaluate acquisition and business combination opportunities, with an initial focus on mining, natural resources and energy transition, while remaining open to other sectors. Mr. Black expects to source opportunities across Asia, Africa and Australia. Any transaction would be intended to result in an operating business that could seek a listing on a Canadian stock exchange. The Company has not entered into any letter of intent or agreement for any transaction, and there is no assurance that one will be identified or completed.Name ChangeThe name change was approved by the Company's board of directors and effected by a notice of alteration filed with the Registrar of Companies of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Shareholder approval was not required, and no action is required by shareholders. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta. Its common shares are not listed on any stock exchange.About Admiralty Capital Corp.Admiralty Capital Corp. is a Canadian reporting issuer that intends to acquire or combine with an operating business. Mr. Black succeeds Cole Duthie as Chief Executive Officer, and the Company thanks Mr. Duthie for his service.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking InformationThis news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's intention to evaluate acquisition and business combination opportunities, its intended sector and geographic focus, and the possibility of a future stock exchange listing. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable as of the date hereof, including that suitable opportunities can be identified, that the Company can negotiate and complete a transaction on acceptable terms, and that required regulatory, exchange and shareholder approvals and financing can be obtained. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including that no transaction is identified or completed, that any required approvals are not obtained, and that the Company is unable to raise the funds required. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update it.

Kane Black, Chief Executive Officer

Admiralty Capital Corp.

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ADMIRALTY CAPITAL CORP. APPOINTS KANE BLACK TO LEAD ITS ACQUISITION STRATEGY News Provided By Garfinkle Biderman LLP November 05, 2026, 18:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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