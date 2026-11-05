You Find Expired Food On A Grocery Store Shelf - What Is The Store Required To Do?

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A young boy rests his hand under his chin, looking upward with a thoughtful and curious expression. Examining store policies regarding past-date inventory ensures consumers know how to handle expired products safely. Pexels.

You are shopping for groceries when you notice that the yogurt, milk, or packaged food on the shelf is past the date printed on the label. Should the store have removed it already? Can it legally sell the product, or is it required to pull it from the shelf? The answer is not as simple as the word“expired” might suggest. In the United States, date labels can refer to freshness, quality, or-in certain cases-safety, and the rules vary depending on the product and where you live.

That means finding a past-date item does not always mean a grocery store has violated the law. Some products may be sold after a quality date, while certain perishable foods are subject to stricter rules. Shoppers who understand the difference can make better decisions about what to buy and know what to do when they spot a product that should not be on the shelf.

Not Every Date on Food Is an Expiration Deadline

Many packaged foods carry phrases such as“Best if Used By,”“Sell By,” or“Use By,” but those labels do not all mean the same thing. A“Sell By” date is generally intended to help retailers manage inventory, while a“Best if Used By” date usually refers to when a product is expected to have its best quality. In many cases, food may remain safe after a quality date if it has been stored properly and the packaging is intact. However, the product may lose freshness, flavor, or texture over time.

The federal government does not require a universal expiration date on most foods, and date-label wording is not standardized across all products. One important exception is infant formula, which must carry a“Use By” date tied to its nutrient content and quality. Shoppers should not assume that every date represents the same safety cutoff. When a product's meaning is unclear, check the label and follow the manufacturer's storage instructions.

Some Foods Have Stricter Rules Than Others

Although many dates are quality guidelines, certain foods are subject to more specific requirements. In Georgia, for example, state rules prohibit selling certain perishable products past their labeled expiration date. The list includes milk, eggs, infant formula, prepackaged sandwiches and other ready-to-eat products, fresh shellfish, and certain refrigerated foods that require time or temperature control for safety. That means a past-date item in one of these categories may be more than a freshness concern.

Rules can differ in other states, so shoppers should not assume Georgia's requirements apply everywhere. A product's storage conditions also matter: food that has been left at an unsafe temperature may pose a risk even if its date has not passed. If you find a questionable refrigerated or ready-to-eat item, avoid buying it and bring it to a store employee's attention. A date label is only one part of evaluating food safety.

What Is the Store Required to Do?

A retailer's obligations depend on the product and the applicable state or local rules. If a food is prohibited from being sold after its labeled date, the store must not continue offering it for sale past that date. For other products, a past-date label may not automatically require removal, particularly when the date indicates quality rather than safety. Stores may also have their own policies requiring employees to remove products before or on a particular date.

Even when the law does not require a product to be pulled, shoppers can still raise concerns about food that appears spoiled, damaged, or improperly stored. Grocery stores are responsible for selling food that is safe and fit for consumption. A retailer should take a report seriously and check the item, its storage conditions, and whether similar products remain on the shelf. If the store does not address a potential safety issue, a shopper can contact the appropriate regulatory agency.

What Should You Do When You Find Past-Date Food?

Start by checking the wording on the package and the product itself. Look for the type of date, whether the item requires refrigeration, and any signs of damage such as a leaking package, broken seal, swelling, or unusual discoloration. Do not taste a product to determine whether it is safe. If it is a perishable food or something that looks spoiled, leave it on the shelf and notify an employee.

You can point out the exact item and its date to a store employee or manager. If you already purchased it, keep the packaging and receipt, and ask the store about its refund or replacement policy. A refund is not necessarily required by one nationwide rule simply because a quality date has passed, but the retailer may offer one. If the product raises a genuine safety concern and the store does not respond, you can report it to the relevant state food-safety or agriculture agency.

How to Report a Grocery Store That Keeps Selling Expired Food

If you believe a store is selling food that is prohibited from being sold past its date-or that is spoiled or being stored unsafely-document what you found. Record the product name, date printed on the package, store location, and when you saw it. A photo of the label and shelf can help explain the concern, but avoid handling or purchasing food that appears unsafe. If you already bought the product, keep the receipt and packaging when possible.

The correct agency depends on the type of food and where the store is located. State agriculture departments and local health departments commonly handle retail food complaints, while federal agencies oversee certain products and broader food-safety issues. In Georgia, the Attorney General's Consumer Ed guidance recommends contacting the Georgia Department of Agriculture about expired products, including its consumer complaint line. If the concern involves a product that may be unsafe, report the details rather than assuming the date alone establishes a violation.

The Date Matters-but So Does the Food

Finding past-date food on a grocery shelf does not automatically mean the store is breaking the law. Some labels are meant to guide retailers or indicate when quality may decline, while other products have stricter date requirements. The type of food, its storage conditions, the wording on the label, and the state's rules all matter. Shoppers should be especially cautious with refrigerated perishables and foods that show signs of spoilage or damaged packaging.

If you spot a questionable item, tell a store employee and avoid purchasing it until the concern is addressed. If the store does not respond to a possible safety violation, document what you saw and contact the appropriate state or local agency. Knowing the difference between a quality date and a legal restriction can help you protect yourself-and make a more informed complaint when one is warranted.

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