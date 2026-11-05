Mcdonald's Q3 Report Draws Price Target Hikes Across Wall Street Freedom Broker Has A Different Take
|Analyst
|Old PT
|New PT
|Mizuho
|$260
|$280
|RBC Capital
|$285
|$300
|KeyBanc
|$280
|$307
|Wells Fargo
|$270
|$300
|BTIG
|$295
|$305
|JPMorgan
|$250
|$270
|Baird
|$245
|$275
|Bernstein
|$250
|$280
|Citi
|$295
|$315
|Freedom Broker
|$305
|$298
Source: The Fly
BTIG raised its price target to $305 from $295 and maintained a 'Buy' rating, according to The Fly. The firm described the quarter as mixed but largely encouraging, saying earnings upside and reassuring U.S. trends outweighed low-single-digit comparable sales that were largely in line.
RBC Capital raised its price target to $300 from $285 and maintained a 'Sector Perform' rating, according to The Fly. The firm noted that U.S. same-store sales growth turned positive in September and continued into October. However, it cautioned that comparisons would become more difficult as McDonald's laps its Grinch limited-time offer in December. RBC also said FY26 unit growth guidance was slightly lowered as franchisee paybacks remain under pressure, The Fly reported.
How Retail Views MCD
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained 'Neutral' territory in the past 24 hours, amid 'High' message volumes.
MCD shares have dropped over 11% year-to-date.
Also read:El-Erian Says Stock Market Is 'Overdoing It' On AI Fears As Nasdaq Enters Correction Territory
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