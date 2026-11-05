Best Citizenships Launches Cbigpt World's First AI Powered Investment Migration Advisor

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> Best Citizenships Announces New AI platform brings automated advisory, live investment quotations, program comparisons and application assistance to the Citizenship and Golden Visa industry.

Nov 5, 2026 – Best Citizenships is pleased to announce the launch of CbiGPT (cbigpt), World's first AI-powered investment migration advisor designed to answer questions and assist individuals exploring Citizenship by Investment (CBI) and Golden Visa programs worldwide.

CbiGPT brings together advanced Large Language Model (LLM) technology, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), vector-based knowledge retrieval and structured program data powered by GoldenVisaX engines. This combination enables the platform to deliver relevant, data-driven answers by combining extensive investment migration knowledge with structured, frequently updated program information. The model is lightweight delivers instant answers within 1 second compared to traditional LLMs which takes 10-20s to generate tokens.

Unlike conventional chatbots, CbiGPT is designed to function as an automated investment migration advisor, capable of performing multiple tasks through a single conversational interface.

AI Investment Migration Advisor: Provides automated answers to questions about Citizenship by Investment and Golden Visa programs without requiring initial human intervention. Live Investment Quotations: Generates program-specific cost estimates and investment quotations using structured data. Application Assistance: Helps users initiate applications, with secure, encrypted document upload functionality. Program Comparisons: Compares investment migration programs, eligibility requirements, investment options and associated costs. Visa-Free Access Comparisons: Provides passport mobility information and compares visa-free and visa-on-arrival access across countries. Latest Industry News: Helps users stay informed about developments, policy changes and news across the global investment migration industry.

Key Features of CbiGPTBringing AI to Investment Migration

CbiGPT represents a landmark step towards automating the investment migration advisory process fully integrating AI tech. By integrating AI-driven conversations with structured data engines and application workflows, the platform aims to simplify how prospective investors research, compare and begin their investment migration journey. No more visiting websites for information or questions on whatsapp contacting agents. Our interactive and easy to Chat interface replaces all.

The platform is designed to make investment migration information more accessible while reducing the time required to research multiple jurisdictions and investment options.

“Our vision is to build an intelligent investment migration advisor that goes beyond answering questions. CbiGPT combines AI, structured program data and application technology to bring advisory, research, quotations and application initiation together in one platform.”

CbiGPT is now available online currently undergoing testing phase. Discover CbiGPT:

About Best Citizenships

Best Citizenships is an investment migration advisory and information platform specialising in Citizenship by Investment and Golden Visa programs. Pioneering digital solutions since 2011. Through its digital platforms and technology initiatives, the company aims to make global investment migration services more accessible through innovation, data and automation. Our Sister brands include Citizenship Shop, GoldenVisaX, World Citizenship Council, World Passport Museum, BitCitizenship and more..

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