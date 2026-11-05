Route 66 Turns 100: Historic Cucamonga Service Station Offers Limited-Time Centennial Specials

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Exclusive commemorative coins and personalized bricks celebrate a century of America's Mother Road, with special promotions available nationwide November 5–8, 2026.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., November 5, 2026 - As America's legendary Route 66 celebrates its 100th anniversary, the historic Cucamonga Service Station in Southern California is offering Route 66 enthusiasts across the country a special opportunity to commemorate this once-in-a-century milestone.

From November 5 through November 8, 2026, the volunteer-operated nonprofit will offer significant savings on two exclusive Centennial items: a Route 66 Centennial Commemorative Coin and a personalized Route 66 Centennial Brick.

Both offers are available to visitors at the Station and nationwide through its online store:

Two Ways to Celebrate 100 Years of Route 66

The exclusive Route 66 Centennial Commemorative Coin celebrates the history of America's Mother Road and features the historic Cucamonga Service Station. Designed as a keepsake for Route 66 enthusiasts, collectors and history lovers, the coin is being offered at a special anniversary price for four days only.

For those looking to leave a more lasting mark on Route 66, the Station's Centennial Brick program offers something unique.

Each personalized 8-by-4-inch brick includes the Route 66 Centennial logo and two lines of custom text. The bricks will be permanently installed at the historic Cucamonga Service Station, creating tributes that can be enjoyed by visitors for generations.

Purchasers can honor a loved one, celebrate a family milestone, recognize a business or car club, or simply place their own name permanently along the Mother Road.

"Route 66 reaching its 100th anniversary is an extraordinary milestone, and we wanted to do something special to mark the occasion," said Anthony Gonzalez, President of the Cucamonga Service Station.

"The commemorative coin provides a special Centennial keepsake, while the personalized brick offers something quite different - a permanent place on Route 66. Both help us share the Station's story with a wider audience."

Celebrating Early Out of Respect for Veterans Day

November 11, 2026, marks the official 100th anniversary of Route 66. However, the date also coincides with Veterans Day in the United States and Remembrance Day in many other countries.

Recognizing the importance of honoring those who have served and sacrificed, the Cucamonga Service Station has chosen to schedule its special Centennial promotions a few days earlier.

"November 11 is a day with tremendous significance for veterans and their families," Gonzalez added. "Holding our promotions November 5 through 8 allows us to celebrate the Centennial while leaving November 11 as a day of remembrance and reflection."

Preserving a Historic Landmark for Future Generations

The Cucamonga Service Station is an important reminder of the era when Route 66 connected communities, roadside businesses and travelers making their way across America.

Today, the Station continues to welcome visitors from around the country and beyond, sharing the history of the Mother Road through its preservation efforts and volunteer activities.

Proceeds from the Centennial commemorative programs help support the preservation and continued operation of the historic landmark.

While the special discounted prices are available only November 5–8, Centennial Bricks will remain available at their regular price through December 31, 2026, when the Centennial Brick program concludes.

Dates: November 5–8, 2026 Special offers: Exclusive Route 66 Centennial Commemorative Coins and personalized Centennial Bricks Availability: At the Cucamonga Service Station and nationwide through online ordering Online store: Location: 9670 Foothill Boulevard, Rancho Cucamonga, California 91730 Hours: Thursday–Sunday, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Centennial Promotion InformationAbout the Cucamonga Service Station

Located on historic Route 66 in Rancho Cucamonga, California, the Cucamonga Service Station is a preserved roadside landmark dedicated to celebrating and sharing the history of America's Mother Road. Operated by volunteers, the nonprofit works to preserve this important piece of Route 66 heritage while welcoming visitors from across the United States and around the world.